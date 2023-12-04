The Arkansas State Red Wolves will visit the Alabama Crimson Tide in a non-conference matchup on Monday night. Alabama is 5-2 overall and 4-1 at home, while Arkansas State is 2-6 overall and 0-4 on the road. The Tide were victorious in the lone previous meeting between these two, prevailing 67-52 in 2016.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Crimson Tide are favored by 25 points in the latest Alabama vs. Arkansas State odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 165 points. Before entering any Arkansas State vs. Alabama picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Alabama vs. Arkansas State spread: Alabama -25

Alabama vs. Arkansas State over/under: 165 points

Alabama vs. Arkansas State money line: Alabama: -7500, Arkansas State: +1933

What you need to know about Arkansas State

Last Friday, the Red Wolves couldn't handle the Little Rock Trojans and fell 77-66. Arkansas State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games. Dyondre Dominguez led the losing side with 20 points off the bench, while Derrian Ford (16 points) was the only other player in double-digits.

By allowing 80.1 points per game, Arkansas State ranks 334th out of 362 Division I teams in points allowed. On offense, three players are tied for the team lead with 13 PPG in Freddy Hicks, Taryn Todd and Dominguez. However, two of those three shoot under 39% from the field as the Red Wolves shoot just 41.1% as a team.

What you need to know about Alabama

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Alabama and Clemson didn't disappoint and broke past the 160 point over/under on Tuesday. The Crimson Tide took a 85-77 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers despite being 8.5-point favorites. It was the first time this season that Alabama let down its fans at home as it was previously 4-0 in Tuscaloosa.

Mark Sears put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 23 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Grant Nelson, who scored 14 points along with eight rebounds. The Tide have one of the elite offenses in the nation, ranking first in offensive rating and ranking second with 94.9 PPG. Sears currently tops the SEC with 20.7 PPG, and the Tide are 4-0 ATS this season as double-digit favorites.

