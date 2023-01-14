The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide and the LSU Tigers are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Coleman Coliseum. Bama is 14-2 overall and 8-0 at home, while LSU is 12-4 overall and 0-2 on the road. LSU won by three points in the team's last meeting a year ago which ended a five-game win streak by Alabama in the head-to-head series.

The Crimson Tide are favored by 15 points in the latest Alabama vs. LSU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 147.5.



Here are several college basketball odds for LSU vs. Alabama:

Alabama vs. LSU spread: Alabama -15

Alabama vs. LSU over/under: 147.5 points

Alabama vs. LSU money line: Alabama -1000, LSU +650

What you need to know about Alabama

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Crimson Tide and the Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Bama wrapped it up with an 84-69 win on the road. Bama's guard Mark Sears looked sharp as he had 26 points.

It was the fifth straight win for the Tide, with all five coming by double-digits. Freshman Brandon Miller had 14 points in the win and has scored in double-figures in 15 of his 16 collegiate games. The No. 11 overall recruit leads the SEC in scoring (18.8 points per game), made 3-pointers (49) and 3-point percentage (44.5%).

What you need to know about LSU

Meanwhile, LSU entered its game against the Florida Gators on Tuesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Tigers took a hard 67-56 fall against Florida. Guard Adam Miller just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only eight points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

LSU overhauled its roster as its top six scorers weren't on the team last season. Murray State transfer KJ Williams, who followed coach Matt McMahon over from the Racers, leads the Tigers with 18.5 PPG. Williams was a three-time All-OVC selection, in addition to being the conference's reigning Player of the Year, and he's well on his way to earning SEC honors as he ranks in the top five in both scoring and rebounding.

How to make Alabama vs. LSU picks

The model has simulated Alabama vs. LSU 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 70% of simulations.

So who wins LSU vs. Alabama? And which side hits over 70% of the time?