The fourth-seeded Auburn Tigers meet the No. 13-seeded Yale Bulldogs in a 2024 NCAA Tournament East Region first-round matchup on Friday. The Bulldogs (22-9), who won the Ivy League Tournament championship, are making their sixth NCAA Tournament appearance and first since 2022. The Tigers (27-7), who are fresh off winning the SEC Tournament crown, are making their 13th all-time NCAA appearance. Yale is 4-1 on neutral courts this season, while Auburn is 7-1. Auburn leads the all-time series 1-0, posting an 86-64 win on Dec. 4, 2021, in Auburn, Ala.

Tipoff from the Spokane Arena in Spokane, Wash., is set for 4:15 p.m. ET. The Tigers are 12.5-point favorites in the latest Yale vs. Auburn odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 140.5. Before making any Yale vs. Auburn picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Yale vs. Auburn spread: Auburn -12.5

Yale vs. Auburn over/under: 140.5 points

Yale vs. Auburn money line: Yale +573, Auburn -856

YALE: The Bulldogs have covered the spread in 12 of their last 18 games.

AUB: The Tigers are 21-12-1 against the spread this season.

Why Auburn can cover

Junior forward Johni Broome powers the Tigers. He registered a pair of double-doubles in the SEC Tournament, including a 19-point and 11-rebound effort in the title game win over Florida. In the 86-67 victory over the Gators, he also had three assists and three blocks. He scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in an 86-55 quarterfinal win over South Carolina. In 34 games, including 33 starts, he is averaging 16.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 2.1 assists in 24.7 minutes.

Senior forward Jaylin Williams is one of three Tigers averaging double-digit scoring. In 33 games, including 32 starts, he is averaging 12.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 24 minutes. The fifth-year player scored 13 points, while adding four assists, four rebounds and two blocks in the win over Mississippi State in Saturday's SEC Tournament semifinal. He scored a season-high 26 points in a 99-81 win over Alabama on Feb. 7. See which team to pick here.

Why Yale can cover

The Bulldogs have five players averaging 10 or more points, led by sophomore forward Danny Wolf. He has registered 14 double-doubles on the year, and has reached double-figure scoring in five of the past six games. In 30 games, including 29 starts, he is averaging 14.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.4 blocks and one steal in 30.8 minutes. He scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 69-57 win over Cornell in an Ivy League semifinal on Saturday.

Junior guard John Poulakidas has reached double-digit scoring in each of his last six games. In Sunday's Ivy League championship game, he poured in 18 points, while grabbing two rebounds and adding two assists. He had 11 points, four assists and three boards in Saturday's semifinal win over Cornell. In 31 games, all starts, he is averaging 13.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 30.9 minutes. See which team to pick here.

