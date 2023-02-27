The No. 9 Baylor Bears will be looking to complete a season sweep when they face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Monday night. Baylor notched a 74-58 win over the Cowboys on Jan. 14, easily covering the spread as a 7.5-point home favorite. Oklahoma State is looking to snap a four-game losing streak following a loss to No. 14 Kansas State on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Bears are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Oklahoma State vs. Baylor odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 141.5. Before entering any Baylor vs. Oklahoma State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oklahoma State vs. Baylor. Here are several college basketball odds for Baylor vs. Oklahoma State:

Oklahoma State vs. Baylor spread: Baylor -1.5

Oklahoma State vs. Baylor over/under: 142 points

Oklahoma State vs. Baylor money line: Oklahoma State +100, Baylor -120

Why Baylor can cover

Baylor continued its dominance over Oklahoma State with its win last month, having now won 12 of the last 16 contests between these teams. The Bears raced out to a 13-0 lead and never trailed in that game, with junior guard LJ Cryer scoring a team-high 16 points on 6 of 9 shooting. They held the Cowboys to a 7 of 33 clip from 3-point range while shooting nearly 40% from beyond the arc themselves.

The Bears have some momentum coming into the rematch after beating No. 8 Texas on Saturday to pull within one game of second place in the Big 12 standings. Jalen Bridges scored 17 points and blocked four shots, while Flo Thamba posted a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Baylor has covered the spread in five of its last seven games, and it has won seven straight games at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Why Oklahoma State can cover

Baylor is going to be without leading scorer Keyonte George (ankle) after he played just six minutes against Texas on Saturday. George is averaging 16.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, so his absence is going to be tough to overcome. Oklahoma State is desperate for a resume-building win, as its recent four-game losing streak has put the Cowboys on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble in many projections.

They led most of the second half against Kansas State on Saturday before giving up a 14-4 run that erased an eight-point lead. Oklahoma State is led by senior forward Kalib Boone (12.0) and junior guard Bryce Thompson (11.8). The Cowboys have covered the spread in four of the last five meetings between these teams and are 6-1 in their last seven Monday home games.

