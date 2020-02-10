Baylor vs. Texas odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 10 predictions from proven model

The No. 1 Baylor Bears and the Texas Longhorns will face off in a Big 12 clash at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Frank Erwin Special Events Center. Texas is 14-9 overall and 9-4 at home, while Baylor is 21-1 overall and 7-0 on the road. Baylor has won 20 consecutive games. Texas has lost five of its past seven games. The Bears are favored by six points in the latest Texas vs. Baylor odds, while the over-under is set at 127.5. Before entering any Baylor vs. Texas picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Texas vs. Baylor spread: Texas +6

Texas vs. Baylor over-under: 127.5 points

Texas vs. Baylor money line: Texas 210, Baylor -259

What you need to know about Texas

The Longhorns were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 62-57 to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Andrew Jones (18 points) and Matt Coleman III (17 points) were the top scorers for Texas. Texas Tech made four free throws in the final 15 seconds to seal the loss for the Longhorns. Texas did not score in the final 1:38. The Longhorns blew a 16-point first half lead in the loss.

Kai Jones (ankle) and Jase Febres (knee) were injured early in the second half. Both players are questionable for Monday's game.

What you need to know about Baylor

Baylor beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys 78-70 this past Saturday. MaCio Teague was the offensive standout of the game for Baylor, picking up 24 points in addition to seven boards. He made six consecutive free throws in the final 14 seconds. Jared Butler added 15 points. The Bears became the first Big 12 team to win 20 consecutive games since 2008.

Baylor beat Texas 59-44 in its Big 12 opener at home on January 4.

