Syracuse almost saw its bubble burst last night. North Carolina stormed back late at the Carrier Dome, but came up just short in a 72-70 defeat to the Orange. Cuse is not quite among the first four out, but they are knocking on the door.

UNC slipped back a little in the bracket with a loss, dropping back into the last four teams in the field.

Dayton seems to be doing its best to make the Atlantic 10 a one-bid league. The Flyers already had a sweep of Saint Louis and added a road win over league champion St. Bonaventure. If the Bonnies were an at-large team, they would be among the last four in.

Tuesday features two "double-bubble" games, including one in the ACC between two teams close to either side of the cut line.

Here are the bubble teams in action Tuesday. All times Eastern

Double-bubble games

Duke at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m. (ACC Network)



Duke This is a big game for both teams, but especially Duke. One of the problems with the Blue Devils' tournament resume is that they have not beaten anyone noteworthy away from home. This is a chance to get a road win over a team they might be competing with for a spot in the bracket. Also, a loss drops Duke to 11-10 overall, and their resume is not nearly good enough to get in with a record like that.

Georgia Tech For Georgia Tech, this is about defending its home floor and avoiding a season sweep at the hands of Duke. The Yellow Jackets are the one team out of the three ACC bubblers that as a big road win. They won at Virginia Tech a week ago.

Indiana at Michigan State, 8 p.m. (Big Ten Network)



Indiana Last call for Indiana. You could argue that I have been too generous with the Hooisers by leaving them on the bubble as a .500 team. You're not wrong. IU has looked lost on both ends of the floor of late and is now playing without its best guard, Armaan Franklin.

Michigan St. Michigan State saw its three game winning streak snapped at Maryland on Sunday. That streak started with a win at Indiana. This is a big game for Sparty because a loss would drop them to 13-11 with two games left with Michigan prior to the Big Ten Tournament. They do not want to be a .500 team entering that.

Other bubble teams in action Tuesday