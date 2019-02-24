Bracketology: Kentucky jumps to a No. 1 seed and Tennessee slips to a No. 2 after the Vols' loss to LSU

There's a new No. 1 seed for the first time in almost three weeks

With Tennessee's 82-80 overtime loss at LSU and Kentucky's 80-53 domination of Auburn, we will have our first change in the No. 1 seeds in the bracket since Feb. 3.

Tennessee will drop down to a No. 2 seed and be replaced on the top line by the Wildcats. Kentucky will be the fourth overall No. 1 seed, behind Duke, Virginia and Gonzaga.

At 23-4, Kentucky has one more loss than the 24-3 Volunteers, but makes up for that with a high number of quality wins and a head-to-head win over Tennessee. Head-to-head record is not as important in college basketball as it is in seeding for the College Football Playoff, but it is also not nothing.

Virginia defeated Louisville 64-52 earlier Saturday and Duke defeated Syracuse 75-65. Gonzaga was also in action vs. BYU late Saturday night.

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Jerry Palm started writing about sports on the Internet right after Al Gore invented it. He was the first to bring RPI out in the open and is one of the pioneers of predicting the March Madness bracket.... Full Bio

