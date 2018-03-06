Bracketology: Potential bid stealers that fans of bubble teams should root against
Fans of bubble teams should be nervous watching these teams in their conference tournaments
Teams on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament always have to keep an eye on some of the other tournaments, usually from the smaller conferences, to see if any upsets happen that can steal their bid.
Here are some teams to watch out for.
|
|The Cougars upset Saint Mary's in the West Coast Conference semifinals on Monday and will play Gonzaga for the WCC title Tuesday. Saint Mary's is probably going to make the NCAA Tournament and Gonzaga is a lock, so a Cougars win could take a bid from the bottom of the bracket.
|
|The Wildcats have beaten both Rhode Island and St. Bonaventure at home this season and lost to the Bonnies on the road in an epic, three overtime game. They live and die with the three point shot, but have been hot of late. Davidson could conceivably steal the Bonnies' bid, but it is more likely to come from somewhere else.
|
|The Broncos are fourth on my last four out, but do not really have the opportunity to get the kind of wins it needs to climb much higher. That is, unless the Broncos beat Nevada. That would give Boise the automatic bid and, with the Wolf Pack already a lock, pop somebody's bubble.
|
|The Thundering Herd is the fourth seed, but swept Middle Tennessee in the regular season. The seeds between those two teams, Western Kentucky and Old Dominion, are good bid-stealer candidates as well, but neither of them beat the Blue Raiders.
|
|Yes, you can have a bid stealer in a major conference, and no major conference is more ripe for one than the Pac-12. The Cardinal have been beset by injuries this season, but have played well down the stretch. That includes a win at Arizona State. They are led by Reid Travis, who is the only other player in the Pac-12 that is in the top five in scoring and rebounding besides DeAndre Ayton.
