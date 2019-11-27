College Basketball Podcast: How wild was Duke's OT loss at home to Stephen F. Austin?

Stephen F. Austin entered Tuesday night's game at No. 1 Duke as a 28-point underdog but left Cameron Indoor as an 85-83 winner in overtime. Wild stuff. It's one of the biggest upsets in college basketball history.

How did it happen?

What are we to make of it?

Matt Norlander and I got together Wednesday morning to discuss the surprising development in a new episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast. We touched on everything from the incredible turnover and transition bucket that ended it to the support folks are now showing for Stephen F. Austin's Nathan Bain -- whose family lost everything in the Bahamas earlier this year.

After that, the conversation went like this:

31:00: Duke losing to Stephen F. Austin was the story of Tuesday night -- but Obi Toppin and his Dayton teammates made the biggest positive impression. The Flyers absolutely smashed the same Virginia Tech team that had beaten Michigan State a day earlier. They'll enter the title game of the Maui Invitational against Kansas with a 5-0 record and legitimate National Player of the Year candidate in Toppin, who currently has the highest Player Efficiency Rating in all of college basketball.

45:00: The Battle 4 Atlantis gets underway on Wednesday and is highlighted by a game between No. 11 Oregon and No. 13 Seton Hall. So it's the team picked to win the Pac-12 against the team picked to win the Big East. Both are led by All-American-caliber guards in Payton Pritchard and Myles Powell. We offered predictions for the game and discussed Oregon's underwhelming freshman class.

