College basketball recruiting: Son of ex-NBA player Dale Davis, 5-star Trayce Jackson-Davis, commits to Indiana

For a second consecutive recruiting cycle under Archie Miller, Indiana has landed a commitment from a five-star prospect out of the Hoosier State.

Big man Trayce Jackson-Davis, the No. 16 prospect in the nation, joined 2018 signee Romeo Langford, a five-star shooting guard and current freshman at IU, to keep Miller and his staff red-hot on the recruiting trail by committing to the program on Friday. Jackson-Davis, a star from Greenwood, Indiana goes to high school at Center Grove. He chose to stay local for college by committing to Indiana over UCLA and Michigan State, among others.

Jackson-Davis is a 6-8.5, 232 pound center who has an impressive pedigree. His father, Dale Davis, played in the NBA for the Pacers, Trail Blazers, Pistons and Warriors spanning from 1991 to 2007. Jackson-Davis himself is highly regarded, too, garnering close to 20 scholarship offers during his recruitment process.

The commitment for Jackson-Davis is the second for Indiana in its 2019 recruiting class. He joins three-star shooting guard Armaan Franklin, an Indianapolis product, in the Hoosiers' 37th-ranked national class.

Indiana is 5-2 on the season thus far in 2018 and getting major production from iLangford, who is averaging a team-high 17.7 points per game this season.