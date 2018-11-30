College basketball recruiting: Son of ex-NBA player Dale Davis, 5-star Trayce Jackson-Davis, commits to Indiana
Jackson-Davis gives Archie Miller another in-state prospect committed to IU
For a second consecutive recruiting cycle under Archie Miller, Indiana has landed a commitment from a five-star prospect out of the Hoosier State.
Big man Trayce Jackson-Davis, the No. 16 prospect in the nation, joined 2018 signee Romeo Langford, a five-star shooting guard and current freshman at IU, to keep Miller and his staff red-hot on the recruiting trail by committing to the program on Friday. Jackson-Davis, a star from Greenwood, Indiana goes to high school at Center Grove. He chose to stay local for college by committing to Indiana over UCLA and Michigan State, among others.
Jackson-Davis is a 6-8.5, 232 pound center who has an impressive pedigree. His father, Dale Davis, played in the NBA for the Pacers, Trail Blazers, Pistons and Warriors spanning from 1991 to 2007. Jackson-Davis himself is highly regarded, too, garnering close to 20 scholarship offers during his recruitment process.
The commitment for Jackson-Davis is the second for Indiana in its 2019 recruiting class. He joins three-star shooting guard Armaan Franklin, an Indianapolis product, in the Hoosiers' 37th-ranked national class.
Indiana is 5-2 on the season thus far in 2018 and getting major production from iLangford, who is averaging a team-high 17.7 points per game this season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to watch Michigan vs. Marquette
Everything you need to know to catch this weekend's women's college basketball showdown
-
Podcast: Michigan is on a roll
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss whether UNC 'stinks' like Roy Williams says
-
How to watch: West Virginia vs. YSU
The Mountaineers play host to the Penguins on Saturday
-
No. 7 Michigan rolls on in rout of UNC
What undefeated Michigan has done to North Carolina and Villanova this season is wowing and...
-
Michigan State vs. Rutgers odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Rutgers vs. Michigan State game 10,000...
-
13 NBA prospects from non power programs
Gonzaga is well-represented, as are a number of off-the-radar programs with special talent...