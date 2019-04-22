Duke recruiting: Top-30 recruit Cassius Stanley commits to Blue Devils' No. 1 class
The Blue Devils extended their lead atop the 2019 rankings by landing another top-30 prospect to their class
Three days after Duke reeled in a commitment from five-star power forward Matthew Hurt, the Blue Devils kept their hot streak on the recruiting trail rolling by landing another big commitment Monday afternoon from top-30 guard Cassius Stanley.
Stanley, a four-star shooting guard from Sierra Canyon in California, picked Duke over finalists Kansas, Oregon and UCLA.
Stanley was one of the top uncommitted players in the 2019 recruiting class, so his signature is a big get for Duke following the top-10 acquisition of Hurt on Friday. Until Monday, Duke did not hold a commitment from a true shooting guard in the cycle, so Stanley addresses a major need for the Blue Devils going in to 2019.
While Stanley isn't likely the remedy for Duke's shooting struggles that lingered all last season -- he's more of a slasher and dunker than a sharpshooter -- his jump shot and form has improved over the last season.
"It was a mission of mine to work on my jump shot," Stanley told the Los Angeles Daily News recently. "I've spent hours and hours in the gym on my own, with shooting coaches, everything, to polish my shot. I'm still working on it."
Duke's stellar five-man recruiting class was No. 1 in the country going in to Monday and it is now in a class of its own ahead of Arizona, Kentucky, Villanova and Southern California. With two top-10 signees, Vernon Carey and Hurt, along with Wendell Moore (No. 22) and Boogie Ellis (No. 23), the Blue Devils are primed to finish atop the recruiting rankings for a fourth consecutive recruiting cycle.
