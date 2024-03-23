The fourth-seeded Duke Blue Devils seek their first trip to the Sweet 16 under head coach Jon Scheyer when they take on the No. 12 seed James Madison Dukes in a second-round showdown in the South Region of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Sunday. Duke (25-8) reached the Round of 16 on 28 occasions during Mike Krzyzewski's tenure but was eliminated in the second round of its first appearance in "The Big Dance" under Scheyer last year. The Blue Devils defeated Vermont 64-47 in their opener of this year's Tournament, while James Madison (32-3) extended its overall winning streak to 14 games by upsetting fifth-seeded Wisconsin 72-61 on Friday.

Duke vs. James Madison spread: Blue Devils -7.5

Duke vs. James Madison over/under: 148.5 points

Duke vs. James Madison money line: Blue Devils -314, Dukes +249

DUKE: The Blue Devils are 19-11-1 against the spread as favorites this season



JMU: The Dukes are 19-14-1 ATS overall in 2023-24



Why Duke can cover

Even though leading scorer Kyle Filipowski was subpar offensively, the Blue Devils received solid contributions from their other four starters to get past the Catamounts on Friday. Sophomore forward Mark Mitchell and freshman guard Jared McCain scored 15 points apiece, with the latter grabbing six rebounds and the former recording five. Meanwhile, senior guard Jeremy Roach had 14 points, five boards and four assists, while sophomore guard Tyrese Proctor made half of Duke's six 3-pointers and finished with 13 points.

Filipowski is averaging 16.7 points this season but scored a career-low three against Vermont. The sophomore center contributed in other ways, however, as he pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds and dished out four assists. The Blue Devils held the Catamounts to just 18 points in the second half and 47 overall, which is the lowest amount allowed by the team in a March Madness game in 13 years.

Why James Madison can cover

The Dukes never trailed against Wisconsin as they recorded their first NCAA Tournament victory since beating Long Island University in the First Four in 2013. The club has advanced to the Round of 32 for the first time since 1983, when it suffered a 68-49 loss against Michael Jordan and North Carolina. Junior guard Terrence Edwards Jr. scored a team-high 14 points on Friday for the Dukes, who own the longest active winning streak in Division I.

The first-round triumph over the Badgers was the 32nd of the season for James Madison, which is tied with Connecticut for most in the nation. Senior forwards T.J. Bickerstaff and Julien Wooden each recorded 12 points in the win, with the former leading the team with nine rebounds. Senior guard Michael Green III also scored in double figures as he came off the bench to nail a pair of 3-pointers and finish with 11 points. See which team to back at SportsLine.

