Duke vs. Louisville: Prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch online, live stream

Duke looked invincible on Saturday in dismantling the top-5 Virginia Cavaliers at their place. Replicating that performance isn't happening again -- the Blue Devils are nowhere near as good a 3-point shooting team as they showed against UVA -- but even a similar showing with natural regression from beyond the arc Tuesday could leave them with another massive road W, at Louisville.

The Cardinals surely have other plans, and potentially more motivation. After losing two of its last three, capped Saturday by an OT loss on the road to Florida State, Louisville needs a signature win to stay in contention for the ACC. What better way to do so than by topping mighty Duke, a team the NCAA men's tournament selection committee deemed was the No. 1 overall seed if March Madness were to start this week?

Louisville is still comfortably in the projected Field of 68 by CBS Sports Bracketologist Jerry Palm, and ditto for Duke, but a win over Duke is a resume-booster unlike any other game remaining on the regulars season slate.

Viewing information

When : Tuesday, Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. ET



: Tuesday, Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. ET Where : KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky



: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN



ESPN Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Game prediction, pick

Latest odds via SportsLine: Duke -8.5

Louisville has been great -- but not unbeatable -- at the KFC Yum! Center this season. Duke has been great -- and practically unbeatable -- at any venue all season. I think Duke adds to its ever-growing case to be the No. 1 overall seed Tuesday with another nice road win. Pick: Duke 75, Louisville 70

