Teams in contention for the ACC regular-season title clash when the Wake Forest Demon Deacons battle the ninth-ranked Duke Blue Devils on Monday night. The Demon Deacons (16-7, 8-4 ACC), who have won three in a row, are coming off an 83-79 victory over North Carolina State on Saturday. The Blue Devils (18-5, 9-3 ACC), who have won two in a row and 13 of 15, cruised to an 80-65 win over Boston College on Saturday. Duke is 12-2 on its home court, while Wake Forest is 2-5 away from home.

Tipoff from Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Duke leads the all-time series 179-80, including a 66-16 edge at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils are 7-point favorites in the latest Wake Forest vs. Duke odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 151.5.

Duke vs. Wake Forest spread: Duke -7

Duke vs. Wake Forest over/under: 151.5 points

Duke vs. Wake Forest money line: Wake Forest +244, Duke -308

WF: The Demon Deacons have hit the team total over in 18 of their last 31 games (+3.00 units)

DUKE: The Blue Devils have won 14 of their last 16 home games (+3.95 units on ML)

Why Duke can cover

The Blue Devils have five players averaging double-figure scoring, led by sophomore center Kyle Filipowski. In Saturday's win over Boston College, he scored 16 points and dished out three assists. It was the 19th time he had scored 10 or more points. For the season, he is averaging 17.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.1 steals per game. He has also registered seven double-doubles, including a 30-point and 13-rebound effort in an 84-79 win over Georgia Tech on Jan. 13.

Also helping power the Blue Devils is senior guard Jeremy Roach, who has played in 22 games, making 20 starts. He also scored 16 points, while adding four assists and three rebounds against Boston College. He has reached double-figure scoring 15 times, including three with 20 or more points. For the season, he is averaging 14 points, three assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals. See which team to pick here.

Why Wake Forest can cover

The Demon Deacons have four players who are averaging 14 points or more per game, led by junior transfer guard Hunter Sallis. He has started all 23 games for Wake Forest in 2023-24 after spending two seasons at Gonzaga, coming off the bench. In 34.9 minutes per game, he is averaging 18.5 points, four rebounds, 2.4 assists and one steal. He is coming off a dynamic performance in the win over North Carolina State on Saturday, scoring 33 points, while grabbing six boards, adding two assists and two steals.

Another transfer player making an impact for Wake Forest is sophomore guard Kevin Miller. After playing two years at Central Michigan, Miller has stepped into the starting lineup and is averaging 16.3 points, 3.9 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 31.7 minutes. He has reached double-digit scoring in each of the last four games, including a 21-point, five-rebound and three-assist effort in a 99-70 win over Syracuse on Feb. 3. He scored 10 points and added six assists against North Carolina State on Saturday. See which team to pick here.

