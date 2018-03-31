Everything you need to know about the 2018 Final Four: Preview, picks, TV info

The 2018 NCAA Tournament field will be narrowed from four to two on Saturday night, as Loyola, Michigan, Villanova and Kansas take the floor looking to extend their season on into Monday night's national championship game in San Antonio.

From the perspective of a fan, this is about the perfect Final Four. You have two 1-seeds, one of the hottest teams in the country in Michigan and Loyola, not just your typical Cinderella but a mid-major team with a real chance to win it all.

There's a handful of intriguing angles and storylines to this year's Final Four, and we've assembled some of them, along with all the necessary viewing info, odds and expert picks, below.

How to watch the 2018 Final Four

The 2018 Final Four can be seen live on TBS or streamed through the March Madness Live app. There are also multiple TeamCast viewing options, with homer-centric broadcasts on TNT (Michigan, Kansas) and TruTV (Loyola, Villanova).

When is the 2018 Final Four?

No. 3 Michigan (West) vs. No. 11 Loyola (South) -- 6:09 p.m. ET

No. 1 Villanova (East) vs. No. 1 Kansas (Midwest) -- 8:49 p.m. ET (approximately 40 minutes after the first national semifinal)

Breaking down each Final Four team

Michigan: The Wolverines have been one of the best teams in college basketball since the start of March, running through the Big Ten tournament for a second straight season and this year carrying that high level of play into the NCAA Tournament. While John Beilein's strong reputation as a head coach often starts with a conversation about offense, this year's Wolverines team has been one of the top defensive teams in the country. Michigan doesn't light up the scoreboard but it also doesn't turn the ball over, and if Duncan Robinson and the rest of the team's many three-point shooters heat up this can be a very difficult team to stop.

Loyola: Some Cinderella teams get hot in the NCAA Tournament and play above their heads during a deep run that catches everyone off-guard. Loyola hasn't done anything in this tournament that has been any different from the rest of its 32 wins this season. The Ramblers won at Florida during the year and clinched both the regular season and tournament tiles in the Missouri Valley Conference. The passing on offense is beautiful to watch and a commitment to making you beat them in a half-court game allows Loyola to negate any size and speed advantage against a major conference foe.

Villanova: Jay Wright's second Final Four team in the last three years is on pace to go down as one of the most efficient offensive squads in the last two decades. Even close games this year have ended as double-digit Wildcats wins with their relentless attacking and versatility on offense. Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges can create for themselves, but anyone in the rotation can be a difference maker if left alone on the floor. Villanova has been arguably the best team in college basketball for most of the season, and its looking to cap this memorable year by cutting down the nets in San Antonio.

Kansas: In January, it looked like the program's record-breaking efforts to capture a 14th straight Big 12 regular season title were in doubt. The fact that Bill Self has led the 2018 Jayhawks, a team limited in many ways compared to previous groups and much less efficient defensively, not only to Big 12 regular season and conference championships but to the Final Four should be remembered as a high-point in the Hall of Famers' career. Now we wait and see if Devonte' Graham, Malik Newman and the Jayhawks can honor the 10th anniversary of the last Kansas title with their own title in San Antonio.

Final Four odds, betting lines

Michigan (-6) vs. Loyola

Over/Under: 129.5

Villanova (-5) vs. Kansas

Over/Under: 154.5

Expert Picks

Here are the picks from our experts for each of Saturday's games.

Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Michigan-Loyola spread you can bank on almost 60 percent of the time, all from the advanced computer model on a blistering 8-1 run on NCAA Tournament picks.

So what side you should back? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Villanova-Kansas spread you need to be all over, all from the expert who's 9-2 on picks involving the Jayhawks or Wildcats.

