Teams trending in opposite directions clash on Sunday when the Fordham Rams battle the Richmond Spiders in an Atlantic 10 matchup. The Rams (18-4, 6-3 Atlantic 10), who have won five in a row and six of seven, are coming off a 75-65 win over Saint Louis on Tuesday night. The Spiders (11-12, 4-6), who have dropped four consecutive games and five of six, fell 66-62 to St. Bonaventure on Wednesday. Richmond has won the last four meetings between the teams, and 18 of their last 19 dating back to 2008.

Tip-off from the Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia, is set for noon. ET. Richmond leads the all-time series 23-8, including a 12-2 mark at the Robins Center. The Spiders are 4-point favorites in the latest Fordham vs. Richmond odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 135. Before making any Richmond vs. Fordham picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 13 of the season 50-29 on all-top rated college basketball picks, returning more than $1,200 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Fordham vs. Richmond and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Richmond vs. Fordham:

Fordham vs. Richmond spread: Richmond -4

Fordham vs. Richmond over/under: 135 points

Fordham vs. Richmond money line: Fordham +158, Richmond -190

FOR: The Rams are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games overall

RICH: The Over is 8-1 in the Spiders' last nine games against a team with a winning % above .600

Fordham vs. Richmond picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Richmond can cover



Despite the Spiders' losing streak, senior forward Tyler Burton has played well and has reached 20 or more points in three of his last five games, and in 11 on the season. He scored a season-high 38 points in a 92-90 overtime loss at Charleston on Nov. 14. He nearly missed his fifth double-double of the year with a 22-point and nine-rebound performance against St. Bonaventure on Wednesday. For the season, Burton averages 19.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.5 assists per game.

Freshman guard Jason Nelson has played well on the Spiders' home court, averaging 10.8 points per game. He has reached double-digit scoring in nine games, including a season-high 21 points in a 68-55 win over Northern Iowa on Nov. 11. He poured in 19 points and grabbed four rebounds in an 82-52 win over Drake on Dec. 10. For the season, Nelson is averaging nine points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 22 starts.

Why Fordham can cover

The Rams have five players averaging seven points or better, led by senior guard Darius Quisenberry. He is coming off a dominating performance against Saint Louis, scoring 27 points, grabbing five rebounds, making four steals and dishing out two assists. It was his second game in a row of 20 points or more, and his seventh 20-plus scoring game. Quisenberry's top effort was 33 points in an 82-79 loss at Rhode Island on Jan. 4. For the season, he is averaging 17.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Also helping power Fordham is senior forward Khalid Moore. The transfer from Georgia Tech is averaging a career-high 15.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He has been red hot of late, scoring 19 points or more in each of the last four games, including a 30-point effort against George Washington in an 85-70 win on Jan. 28. He scored 20 points on Tuesday against Saint Louis. Moore has four double-doubles on the year, the last coming Jan. 14 in a 66-64 victory at La Salle. In that game, he scored 11 points, while grabbing 12 boards.

How to make Richmond vs. Fordham picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 137 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Fordham vs. Richmond? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.