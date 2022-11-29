The Appalachian State Mountaineers will try to extend their two-game winning streak when they face the Furman Paladins on Tuesday night. Appalachian State sprung an upset at ETSU as a 2.5-point underdog last Wednesday, notching a 74-70 victory. Furman is on a two-game winning streak of its own following a 102-74 win over Tusculum.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Paladins are favored by 7 points in the latest App. State vs. Furman odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 143. Before entering any Furman vs. App. State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated more than $1,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on App. State vs. Furman. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Furman vs. App. State:

App. State vs. Furman spread: Furman -7

App. State vs. Furman over/under: 143 points

App. State vs. Furman money line: App. State +250, Furman -320

App. State vs. Furman picks: See picks here

Why Appalachian State can cover

Furman has struggled away from home this season, with two of its three road games resulting in losses. The Paladins lost to Penn State and Old Dominion in consecutive games earlier this month, despite being 8-point favorites against Old Dominion. They are favored by the same spread on Tuesday night, which should give bettors a reason to pause.

Appalachian State is coming off one of its strongest outings of the season, picking up a 74-70 win at ETSU as a 2.5-point underdog. The Mountaineers also sprung an upset as 6-point underdogs against Louisville two weeks ago, so they are comfortable playing in this role. Senior forward Donovan Gregory leads a balanced lineup with 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Why Furman can cover

Furman might have lost back-to-back games against Penn State and Old Dominion, but it responded with a 79-60 win over South Carolina in the seventh-place game of the Charleston Classic. Garrett Hien came off the bench and scored 13 of his career-high 20 points in the second half, making 8 of 12 shots from the floor. The Paladins added a 102-74 win over Tusculum last Friday to give themselves more momentum heading into this matchup.

Senior guard Mike Bothwell and senior forward Jalen Slawson form one of the top mid-major duos in the country this year. Bothwell is averaging 19.8 points and 4.5 assists, while Slawson is scoring 15.8 points and grabbing 6.5 rebounds. Furman has won and covered the spread in four of the last five meetings between these teams.

How to make Appalachian State vs. Furman picks

The model has simulated Furman vs. Appalachian State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Appalachian State vs. Furman? And which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Furman vs. Appalachian State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $1,500 on its college basketball picks the last six years, and find out.