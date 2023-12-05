The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will face off against the Georgia Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Stegeman Coliseum. Georgia is 5-3 overall and 4-0 at home, while Georgia Tech is 4-2 overall and 0-1 on the road. These in-state rivals have split their last 10 head-to-head meetings both straight up and against the spread but it's been the Yellow Jackets that have had the recent advantage.

Georgia Tech has won and covered the spread in two of the last three matchups with Georgia and is 3-3 against the spread, while the home team is 3-5 against the number this season. The Bulldogs are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Georgia vs. Georgia Tech odds and the over/under is set at 146 points. Before entering any Georgia vs. Georgia Tech picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 5 of the 2023-24 season on a 98-61 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a 10-2 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Georgia Tech-Georgia. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech spread: Georgia -5.5

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech over/under: 146 points

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech money line: Georgia -244, Georgia Tech +198

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Georgia Tech

Even though Georgia Tech had won just one of their nine previous matchups against Duke, they managed a 72-68 victory over the Blue Devils on Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Georgia Tech.

Among those leading the charge was Baye Ndongo, who scored 21 points along with five rebounds and four blocks. Another player making a difference was Miles Kelly, who scored 16 points to go along with seven rebounds. Now in his third season with the program, Kelly is averaging 18.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this season.

What you need to know about Georgia

Meanwhile, Georgia extended its winning streak to three games on Friday when it came out on top against the Mercer Bears by a score of 80-69. Georgia's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but RJ Melendez led the charge by scoring 18 points. Jabri Abdur-Rahim was another key contributor, scoring 13 points.

Mike White improved his team's record from 6-26 to 16-16 in his first season at the helm after Tom Crean led the program the previous four seasons. Now he's looking to make the Bulldogs even more competitive in the SEC and he's already racked up wins over ACC teams Wake Forest and Florida State in non-conference play while also playing No. 12 Miami (FL) competitively on a neutral floor (79-68).

How to make Georgia vs. Georgia Tech picks

The model has simulated Georgia vs. Georgia Tech 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Georgia Tech vs. Georgia, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is up over $2,000 since last season, and find out.