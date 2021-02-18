Get ready for a West Coast Conference battle as the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Saint Mary's Gaels will face off at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga is 20-0 overall and 8-0 at home, while Saint Mary's is 11-6 overall and 2-1 on the road. Gonzaga has won 19 of last 23 meetings between the teams.

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's spread: Gonzaga -20.5

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's over-under: 144 points

What you need to know about Gonzaga

The Bulldogs embarrassed the San Francisco Dons on Saturday, 100-61. Drew Timme recorded a double-double on 28 points and 10 rebounds. Gonzaga shot 61 percent from the field. The Bulldogs are one of the two remaining unbeaten teams in the nation, and one of three teams with 20-plus wins.

Gonzaga has won 17 straight games by double digits, the longest streak during a season by an AP No. 1 team since 1990-91. The Bulldogs rank first in college basketball in points per game, with 93.1 on average, and field goal percentage (55.1), They won the first meeting with the Gaels this season, 73-59 on Jan. 6.

What you need to know about Saint Mary's

Meanwhile, Saint Mary's lost 60-58 to the Pepperdine Waves on Saturday. The top scorer for Saint Mary's was forward Matthias Tass (17 points). He also had seven rebounds. The Gaels shot 37 percent from the field and missed 20 of 24 3-point attempts.

Saint Mary's has lost four of its past six games. The Gaels leads the WCC in scoring defense, allowing 61.7 points per game. Tommy Kuhse leads Saint Mary's in scoring at 14.1 points per game.

How to make Saint Mary's vs. Gonzaga picks

