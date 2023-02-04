The No. 12 Gonzaga Bulldogs will try to avoid falling into a possibly insurmountable hole in the West Coast Conference standings when they face the No. 18 Saint Mary's Gaels on Saturday night. Gonzaga is riding a three-game winning streak, but it is still one game behind Saint Mary's in the conference standings. The Gaels are off to a perfect 9-0 start in WCC play and can take a two-game lead atop the standings on Saturday night.

Tipoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. The Gaels are favored by 3 points in the latest Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 136. Before entering any Saint Mary's vs. Gonzaga picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 13 of the season 50-29 on all top-rated college basketball picks, returning more than $1,200 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's:

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's spread: Saint Mary's -3

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's over/under: 136 points

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's money line: Saint Mary's -155, Gonzaga +130

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's picks: See picks here

Why Gonzaga can cover

Gonzaga has dominated Saint Mary's in recent years, winning 15 of the last 18 meetings. The Bulldogs lead the country in scoring, averaging 86.4 points per game, paced by senior forward Drew Timme. He became the third player in school history to score 2,000 points when he reached that mark in a win over Santa Clara on Thursday.

Timme scored 15 points in the 88-70 final, putting him on track to break the school record for points next month. He is averaging 21.1 points per game and is shooting 60.4% from the floor, while junior guard Julian Strawther is the second-leading scorer with 14.6 points per game. The Bulldogs have covered the spread at a 12-5-1 clip in the last 18 meetings between these teams, and they have not been underdogs in a conference game since 2018.

Why Saint Mary's can cover

Saint Mary's has been untouchable in conference play this season, winning all nine of its games against West Coast Conference teams. The Gaels are coming off a 68-59 win over San Francisco, as head coach Randy Bennett recorded career win No. 500. Alex Ducas scored 18 points to lead Saint Mary's, while Aidan Mahaney scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half to keep their team atop the standings.

The Gaels have the defense needed to slow down Gonzaga, ranked fourth nationally in points allowed per game (57.2). Their offense is paced by Mahaney, a freshman, who is averaging 14.8 points per contest. Gonzaga has been overvalued by the betting market throughout the season, covering the spread just six times in its last 18 games.

How to make Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's picks

The model has simulated Saint Mary's vs. Gonzaga 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 50-29 on its top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.