We've got another exciting West Coast Conference matchup on Thursday's college basketball schedule as the San Francisco Dons will host the Gonzaga Bulldogs. San Francisco is 22-7 overall and 14-1 at home, while Gonzaga is 22-6 overall and 6-2 on the road. The Zags have won 28 straight meetings with the Dons, including a 77-72 victory on Jan. 25. The Dons are 17-11 against the spread in the 2023-24 college basketball season, while Gonzaga is 12-15 versus the number.

Tip-off is at 11 p.m. ET at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The Zags are favored by 3.5 points in the latest San Francisco vs. Gonzaga odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 153 points.

San Fran. vs. Gonzaga spread: San Fran. +3.5

San Fran. vs. Gonzaga over/under: 153 points

San Fran. vs. Gonzaga money line: San Fran.: +140, Gonzaga: -168

What you need to know about San Francisco

San Francisco put the finishing touches on its ninth blowout victory of the season on Saturday. It blew past the Pepperdine Waves 92-68. San Francisco got its victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Ndewedo Newbury out in front who scored 19 points to go along with five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Mike Sharavjamts, who scored 12 points to go along with three rebounds and three assists.

San Fran is one of the best defensive teams in the nation, ranking 12th in the country in defensive rating. It is also extremely efficient on the other end of the court, ranking fifth in the nation with 49.7% on its field goal attempts. However, the Dons aren't proficient at getting to the charity stripe as their 14.6 free throw attempts per game rank 356th out of 362 Division I teams. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about Gonzaga

Meanwhile, Gonzaga entered its tilt with the Santa Clara Broncos with five consecutive wins, but it'll enter its next game with six. The Bulldogs walked away with a 94-81 victory over the Broncos on Saturday. Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Gonzaga to victory, but perhaps none more so than Graham Ike, who scored 26 points to go along with seven rebounds. Another player making a difference was Nolan Hickman, who scored 20 points to go along with five assists.

With a 22-6 record, the Zags are already tied for their most losses in a season since 2016-17. They were ranked as high as No. 7 in the Top 25 poll but uncharacteristically find themselves unranked heading into March. The offense is still elite, ranking fifth in the country in points per game and third in offensive rating, but the team just hasn't been able to keep its momentum after outright victories. Gonzaga is just 7-13 ATS after a win, and even though it has won six consecutive games straight-up, the Zags enter tonight's matchup with three straight ATS losses. See which team to pick here.

