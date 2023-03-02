The No. 1 Houston Cougars will wrap up the home portion of their schedule when they face the Wichita State Shockers on Thursday night. Houston is riding a nine-game winning streak and has already clinched the AAC regular-season title. Wichita State has won three of its last four games, but it lost to Houston in a 70-61 final on Feb. 2.

Houston vs. Wichita State spread: Houston -17.5

Houston vs. Wichita State over/under: 132 points

Houston vs. Wichita State money line: Houston -2000, Wichita State +1050

Why Houston can cover

Houston clinched the AAC regular-season title with a 76-57 win at East Carolina on Saturday, reaching the 15-win mark in league play for the second straight campaign. The Cougars have rattled off nine straight wins and have covered the spread in six of their last seven games in March. They lead the nation in scoring defense, allowing just 55.9 points per game and a field goal percentage of 35.8.

Thursday will mark senior night for veteran guard Marcus Sasser, who leads Houston with 17.0 points, 3.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game. Freshman forward Jarace Walker (11.1), junior forward J'Wan Roberts (10.9) and sophomore guard Tramon Mark (10.0) are each scoring in double figures as well. They have won nine of the last 10 meetings between these teams, including five straight at home.

Why Wichita State can cover

Wichita State already pushed Houston to the wire once this season, staying within single digits in that Feb. 2 meeting. The Shockers have won three of their last four games, picking up road wins at Temple and Tulane during that stretch. They rank third in the conference in scoring defense, allowing 68.4 points per game.

Craig Porter Jr. notched the sixth triple-double in school history with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in an 83-76 win at Tulane on Sunday, while Jaron Pierre Jr. and James Rojas each scored 20-plus points. The Shockers have turned the ball over just twice in the final 10 minutes of their last two games. They have been the team to back in this series, covering the spread in five straight games against Houston.

