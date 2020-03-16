Kansas coach Bill Self 'would be in favor' of polls deciding champion with 'huge asterisk'

Kansas coach Bill Self said Monday that he would be on board with having the college basketball national championship decided based on the polls this season.

"This would be the one year I would be in favor of it without question," Self said on a teleconference with reporters.

The Jayhawks are ranked No. 1 in the final Coaches Poll and are in line to be No. 1 in the final AP Top 25, which will be released Wednesday. The NCAA Tournament was canceled last week amid the coronavirus pandemic, leaving college basketball's season unfinished just as the postseason was beginning.

Even though it would likely benefit his program for a national champion to be named based on the polls, Self acknowledged the complications that would come with such an arrangement.

"That's not the way this is all intended to be," he said. "Coaches prepare their teams to peak at the right time, this and that."

Entering the Big 12 Tournament, Kansas had won 16 straight and was in line to be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Jayhawks finished the season with a 28-3 record (17-1 Big 12) and victories over Dayton and Baylor. Kansas' only losses came against Duke, Villanova and Baylor. All three of those teams were in the top-10 of the final Coaches Poll released Monday.

"I'm very proud of how my team for the most part all season long but specifically the last two months of the season we were terrific," Self said. "They operated under pressure. I would think from our standpoint, that would be great (to be awarded a national championship). But even if that occurred, which I don't think it will, but there would be a huge asterisk on both sides of it."

The Jayhawks' stellar season came under the cloud of NCAA allegations that the program committed major violations under Self. Kansas has issued a formal response to those allegations. Self credited the 2019-20 Jayhawks on Wednesday for bringing "so much positive attention in a year which we desperately needed it."

"This team deserves as much credit as any team I've ever coached," he said.