Kansas' leading scorer, Devon Dotson, to miss game at Oklahoma with hip pointer

Kansas will be without its leading scorer Tuesday for its game at Oklahoma. Jayhawks guard Devon Dotson will miss the game, according to multiple reports, after he did not participate in the team's morning shootaround because of a hip pointer.

Dotson, a sophomore, is averaging 18.0 points for the No. 6 Jayhawks (12-3, 2-1 Big 12), who are coming off a 12-point loss to Baylor on Saturday.

Oklahoma (11-4, 2-1) enters Tuesday's game having won four of its last five.

BREAKING: Source tells me that #KUbball point guard Devon Dotson will not play tonight at Oklahoma. Dotson did not go in KU's shoot-around today. Big development in what has become a big game. Isaiah Moss likely to be in the starting lineup for KU tonight. — Matt Tait (@mctait) January 14, 2020

Kansas coach Bill Self said Monday that the KU staff believes Dotson suffered the injury while fighting through a screen in the first half of the Baylor game.

Dotson, who has never missed a start with the Jayhawks until now, went to the locker room early in the second half against Baylor. But he returned and totaled 28 minutes in the loss.

"Anytime you move in any direction, it certainly puts pressure and stretches that area and can create pain," Self told reporters Monday. "We don't think it was a big, big hit or a blow. It's just something that he got it and now it's just been aggravated.

"Certainly, he's very, very sore. He's going to have to be mentally tough to get through that, but he can get through that."