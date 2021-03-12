The Kansas basketball team has withdrawn from the Big 12 Tournament after it had a player test positive for COVID-19, a source told CBS Sports' Matt Norlander. The Jayhawks were scheduled to play Texas on Friday night in the league's semifinals. Texas will now advance to face the winner of Oklahoma State and Baylor in the Big 12 tournament championship game.

It's an unfortunate break for the Jayhawks, who had already been dealing with COVID issues entering the week. Starting center David McCormack and reserve Tristan Enaruna were ruled out of the Big 12 tournament ahead of the team's departure for Kansas City, as both were placed in health and safety protocols. Kansas coach Bill Self said he expects both will be available for the NCAA Tournament.

