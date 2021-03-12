The ACC announced Friday morning that its scheduled semifinal between No. 4 seed Georgia Tech and No. 1 seed Virginia has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Cavaliers program. Georgia Tech will advance to Saturday's title by default and face the winner of Friday's other semifinal between No. 2 seed Florida State and No. 6 seed North Carolina.

Sources told CBS Sports' Matt Norlander that the positive test came from a player who played in UVA's quarterfinal win over Syracuse on Thursday. That now makes two days in a row that the ACC has dealt with a COVID-19 cancellation involving one of its marquee teams after Duke was forced to withdraw from the tournament and end its season following a positive test.

Unlike Duke, though, the Cavaliers are a lock to receive an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament and now must deal with fallout from a COVID-19 issue before the Big Dance tips off late next week. All Tier 1 members of a program -- players, coaches and other members of the traveling party -- must have seven straight negative COVID-19 tests before arriving in Indianapolis for the NCAA Tournament.

Though first round NCAA Tournament games are set to begin on Friday of next week rather than in their customary Thursday slot, the turnaround between conference tournaments and the NCAA Tournament is quick. Friday's news with Virginia underscores the risks facing teams still competing in their conference tournaments as it remains unclear if, or how, the Cavaliers' roster and staff may be impacted.

Virginia's exit from the ACC Tournament also zaps some life from the event considering that the Cavaliers were the top seed and were coming off a buzzer-beater victory over Syracuse in Wednesday's quarterfinals. Duke was also emerging as an intriguing story in the ACC Tournament, having won its first two games this week in a desperation attempt to revitalize its NCAA Tournament hopes before.

But the ACC Tournament has served as a reminder that COVID-19 isn't done impacting sports and that even name brand programs like Duke and Virginia are not immune to its reach.