The 13th-seeded Samford Bulldogs battle the fourth-seeded Kansas Jayhawks in a 2024 NCAA Tournament Midwest Region first-round matchup on Thursday night. The Bulldogs (29-5), who won both the Southern Conference regular-season and tournament championship, have won four in a row and six of seven. Samford is making its third-ever NCAA Tournament appearance. The Jayhawks (22-10), who have lost four of five, are making their 51st NCAA Tournament and have a 112-49 record in the Big Dance.

Tipoff from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City is set for 9:55 p.m. ET. The Jayhawks are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Samford vs. Kansas odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 153. Before making any Kansas vs. Samford picks, you need to check out the college basketball analysis from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kansas vs. Samford. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Samford vs. Kansas:

Kansas vs. Samford spread: Kansas -7.5

Kansas vs. Samford over/under: 153 points

Kansas vs. Samford money line: Samford +238, Kansas -297

SAM: The Bulldogs have hit the first-half money line in 28 of their last 31 games (+24.60 units)

KAN: The Jayhawks have hit the team total under in seven of their last 10 games (+3.70 units)

Why Kansas can cover

The Jayhawks will be without one of their best players after guard Kevin McCullar Jr. suffered a knee injury and has been ruled out. Senior center Hunter Dickinson, who suffered a dislocated shoulder a week and a half ago, is expected to play. He has played in 31 games, all starts, and is averaging 18 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 blocks in 32.2 minutes. Before being injured against Houston, Dickinson registered a double-double in a 90-68 win over Kansas State on March 5. In that game, he scored 15 points, while grabbing 20 rebounds.

Also helping power the Kansas offense is junior forward K.J. Adams Jr. He is coming off a season-high 22-point and four-rebound performance in a 72-52 loss to Cincinnati in the Big 12 Tournament on March 13. He has reached double-figure scoring in 24 games, including a 16-point and five-rebound effort in a win over Kansas State on March 5. In 32 games, including 30 starts, he is averaging 12.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 33.3 minutes.

Why Samford can cover

After losing back-to-back games to Purdue and VCU to start the season, the Bulldogs won 29 of their next 32 games en route to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2000. Junior forward Achor Achor powers the Samford attack and is coming off a pair of dominant performances. In the Southern Conference semifinals against Furman, he poured in 28 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in an 84-77 win on March 10. He followed that up with a 25-point and nine-rebound effort in a 76-69 win over East Tennessee State in the title game. In 32 games, all starts, he is averaging 15.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.5 assists.

Also helping lead the Bulldogs is junior guard A.J. Staton-McCray. He has started 27 of 30 games this season, averaging 11.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.2 assists in 21.1 minutes. He has reached double-digit scoring in 18 games, including a season-high 29 points in an 89-74 win over Chattanooga on Jan. 3. He is connecting on 44.4% of his field goals, including 42% from 3-point range, and 83.5% from the foul line.

How to make Samford vs. Kansas picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 155 points.

So who wins Kansas vs. Samford, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time?