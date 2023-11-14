Kentucky won a high-profile recruiting battle with an SEC foe on Tuesday as five-star center prospect Jayden Quaintance -- a top-10 recruit in the Class of 2024 -- chose the Wildcats over Missouri and a number of other high major suitors. Quaintance is the No. 2 center prospect in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports. Originally in a member of the 2025 class, the 16-year-old big will give UK youth and an elite talent in the frontcourt to build around for next year.

"Quaintance is one of the most naturally talented prospects in the country," 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein said of him last month. "He's 6-foot-9 with massively long arms (7-foot-3-plus wingspan), vertical athleticism, a strong frame, good hands, soft touch, shooting potential, natural face-up skill, and signs of a passing instinct. He also runs the floor well and is a solid rebounder when he commits himself."

Quaintance made visits to Florida, Kentucky, USF and Ohio State in recent months before trimming his list two UK and Mizzou last week. An Ohio native who now plays at Word of God Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina, he chose the Wildcats after his final official visit was made to Lexington just last month.

"We really liked the vision they had for Jayden and the direction for his future," Quaintance's father told 247Sports. "We like their plan for his development and for getting him ready to take the next step."

With Qaintance in the fold, Kentucky's 2024 recruiting class moves up to No. 2 in the Team Rankings for the cycle with three four-star commitments -- Boogie Fland, Somty Cyril and Travis Perry -- and one five-star in Quaintance. UK also appears to be firmly in the mix to potentially add another major piece in four-star combo guard Billy Richmond, who is down to Alabama, Kentucky, LSU and Memphis.