No. 4 Kentucky (3-1) heads to Spokane Arena as the Wildcats play No. 2 Gonzaga (2-1) on Sunday evening. This early season showdown features two of the best teams in the country. On Wednesday, Gonzaga fell to No. 11 Texas, 93-74. Meanwhile, Kentucky torched South Carolina State, 106-63, in its last matchup.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are four-point favorites in the latest Kentucky vs. Gonzaga odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 155.5.

Here are several college basketball odds for Gonzaga vs. Kentucky:

Kentucky vs. Gonzaga spread: Bulldogs -4

Kentucky vs. Gonzaga Over-Under: 155.5 points

Kentucky vs. Gonzaga money line: Bulldogs -180, Wildcats +155

UK: The Over is 6-1 in Wildcats' last 7 neutral site games

GONZ: The Bulldogs are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 Sunday games

Why Kentucky can cover



Senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe is an elite rebounder both offensively and defensively. Tshiebwe has strong hands and understands positioning and leverage extremely well. The Congo native can be a double-double machine with his soft touch around the rim. Tshiebwe averages 14 points and 12.5 rebounds per game this season. On Nov. 15, he recorded 22 points and 18 rebounds.

Senior guard Sahvir Wheeler is the leading floor general for the Wildcats. Wheeler has great court vision and makes the right read in most cases. The Texas native isn't afraid to attack the lane and utilizes a nice floater. Wheeler leads the conference in assists (9.7) with 11 points per game. He's logged eight-plus assists in every game thus far.

Why Gonzaga can cover

Senior forward Drew Timme is an impactful player for the Bulldogs. Timme has been a good scorer in the low post with a smooth jumper from the midrange. The Texas native sets solid screens for his teammates while showing a good motor. Timme averages a team-high 20.7 points and eight rebounds per game. On Nov. 11, he racked up 22 points, 13 rebounds, and four assists.

Junior guard Julian Strawther is an athletic and skilled scorer in the backcourt. Strawther has good strength and can score off the dribble. The Nevada native excels at attacking the lane and finishing in the paint. He's second on the team in scoring (14) with 6.7 rebounds per game. On Wednesday, Strawther logged 13 points, six rebounds, and three assists.

