No. 11 Iowa State will begin its 2022 NCAA Tournament vs. No. 6 LSU on Friday, but no one expected the Cyclones to be anywhere near the postseason at this time a year ago. The team had its worst season in program history last year with a 2-22 record, and the 22 losses were the most in all of Division I. Now, Iowa State (20-12) is dancing under new coach T.J. Otzelberger and seeking its first March Madness win since 2017. Meanwhile, LSU (22-11) is hoping a victory quiets the controversy surrounding the program after it fired head coach Will Wade just days before the NCAA Tournament 2022.

Tipoff is at 7:20 p.m. ET in Milwaukee. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Tigers as four-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 129 in the latest LSU vs. Iowa State odds.

Iowa State vs. LSU spread: LSU -4

Iowa State vs. LSU over-under: 129 points

Iowa State vs. LSU money line: LSU -190, Iowa State +160

ISU: The Cyclones are 17-15 ATS on the road and at neutral sites

LSU: The Tigers are 19-14 ATS on the road and at neutral sites

Why LSU can cover

The Tigers excel in a number of areas which are key indicators to lengthy March Madness runs. Their attacking defense leads the nation with 11.1 steals per game and many opponents aren't used to playing against their pressing scheme. Additionally, the Tigers are stout in half-court defense as their 4.4 blocks per game rank among the top 20 percent of Division I teams. Meanwhile, Iowa State struggled with pressure as it went just 2-4 when its opponent had 10 or more steals in a game.

On offense, LSU is well-balanced with four players averaging in double-figures. Six different Tigers led the team in scoring during its regular-season schedule, showing the depth of options it has. LSU's offense is also peaking at just the right time as it has put up 74.4 points per game over its last 10 games, which is an increase over the 65.9 PPG it averaged in its previous 10 games.

Why Iowa State can cover

Iowa State is well-tested, having beaten a number of highly-ranked tournament teams. The Cyclones hold wins over Texas Tech, Iowa and Texas, which are all seeded sixth or better in March Madness. They also bring it on the defensive end and hound opponents on the perimeter. Iowa State allows a 3-point percentage of just 29.6 percent, which ranks 21st in all of college basketball.

On offense, Iowa State has a true go-to guy in Izaiah Brockington who puts up 17.2 PPG. The well-traveled senior, who previously played at St. Bonaventure and Penn State, ranked fourth in the Big 12 in scoring, third in rebounds and fourth in field-goal percentage. He had a stretch of four straight 20-point games in February, capped off with a career-high of 35 points vs. West Virginia on Feb. 23. He's shown that he can take over a game at any moment and could exploit a vulnerable LSU team that has a 7-10 record over its last 17 games.

