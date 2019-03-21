March Madness: Barack Obama's NCAA Tournament bracket has Duke, UNC meeting in title game

When Barack Obama was president, he filled out his NCAA Tournament bracket for both the men's and women's sides for all to see. But just because he's no longer president doesn't mean he's stopped the tradition. Obama released his picks on Thursday morning, only hours ahead of the first tip for the men's tournament, and he revealed he's going mostly chalk.

Obama pegged No. 1 overall seed Duke and No. 2 seed Michigan to meet in the Final Four, and No. 2 seed Tennessee from the South Regional meeting No. 1 seed North Carolina from the Midwest Regional in the Final Four. The result: A North Carolina-Duke title game, with the Blue Devils taking home the hardware.

Obama.org

As for the women's bracket, Obama picked a not-so-upsetting upset with No. 2 seed UConn winning it all over No. 1 seed Baylor.

Obama.org

Since Obama began making his picks public in 2009, he's only been right about the men's winner twice -- in 2009 and in 2017, ironically both times when North Carolina won it all. As for the women's bracket, he's been right about the winner five of the last nine years.