March Madness bracket: 2019 NCAA Tournament haiku previews for all 32 first-round games

The first round is set for the stage. The games aren't on the horizon -- they're essentially here.

And before we get to bathing in basketball for the next four days, one final note of duty. Longtime readers know what's about to go down. My annual haiku preview of all the first round games. It's poetic, it's pathetic, it's a final look at the field before your bracket and mine turn into kindling.

Haiku is of course the Japanese form of poetry that goes in a 5-7-5 syllabic pattern. It also happens to make for a fun, challenging, simply enlightening way to preview Division I basketball games.

If you'd like extensive previews and information and stats and trends and picks and all of that, we've got you more than covered here on the site and, as always, at CBS Sports HQ.

But below, as always, here it is, the field of 2019 -- as poetically as I can put it.

EAST

Duke (1) vs. North Dakota State (16)

Duke ... likable now?

Zion, yeah, but RJ too!

Bison = J-Park goat

VCU (8) vs. UCF (9)

Tacko at center

🎵 You don't wanna go to war 🎵

Dawkins wins, K next

Mississippi State (5) vs. Liberty (12)

Howland back, dancing

Give me Liberty or ... nah

Very Quinndary!

Virginia Tech (4) vs. Saint Louis (13)

A-10 surprise team

Duke on horizon for Tech

Buzz to A&M?

Maryland (6) vs. Belmont (11)

Trendy upset pick

Show me: a Byrd as a GOAT

Still: Turtle power

LSU (3) vs. Yale (14)

Where will Will Wade watch?

All-FBI scandal game

Rest in peace, Wayde Sims

Louisville (7) vs. Minnesota (10)

Gophers offense: blech

Where will Rick Pitino watch?

'Ville wins this easy

Michigan State (2) vs. Bradley (15)

Say hi to Sparty

Not good for the Bradley Brand

Cassius: old-man game

WEST

Gonzaga (1) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (16)

Third 1 seed for Zags

Rui, Brandon, Tillie: AHH!

Can win the natty

Syracuse (8) vs. Baylor (9)

Point guard got busted

Somber season for Boeheim

Yes, a Game of Zones

Marquette (5) vs. Murray State (12)

Best game of first round

YES: MORANT VS. MARKUS

Scoring bonanza

Florida State (4) vs. Vermont (13)

Don't sleep on the 'Noles

UVM: Gotta Jibboo!

CT backs VT

Buffalo (6) vs. Arizona State (11)

Best Bulls since Jordan

Hurley just got T'd again

Look out, it's Lu Dort!

Texas Tech (3) vs. Northern Kentucky (14)

Tech: back and better

🎵 Drew McDonald shoots the 3 🎵

Red Raiders rule roost

Nevada (7) vs. Florida (10)

Might be a rock fight

A win means bye bye, Muss shirt

Mike White: no blazer

Michigan (2) vs. Montana (15)

Rematch from last year

Committee, explain yourselves

Poole party repeat?

SOUTH

Virginia (1) vs. Gardner-Webb (16)

Get your jokes in now

Wahoos gonna stomp some folks

Best team in the sport

Ole Miss (8) vs. Oklahoma (9)

No Trae, no problem

Not enough guys named Kermit

Throw a dart, pick team

Wisconsin (5) vs. Oregon (12)

Picture it for real:

A badger vs. a duck

Poor duck; Bucky wins

Kansas State (4) vs. UC Irvine (13)

No Dean Wade again

Anteater = 1-seed nickname

Snout and stout: upset!

Villanova (6) vs. Saint Mary's (11)

Cross-country Gaels flight

Nova nation to Hartford

Remember: the champs

Purdue (3) vs. Old Dominion (14)

Late night with Carsen

Great story for ODU

Hair alert: Matt Haarms

Cincinnati (7) vs. Iowa (10)

Bus ride for Cincy

Hawkeyes have dramatic flair

Cumberland a force

Tennessee (2) vs. Colgate (15)

No toothpaste joke here

Adonal Foyle: where u?

Grant, Admiral: BOOM!

WEST

North Carolina (1) vs. Iona (16)

Coby and that hair

Muh-muh-muh my Iona!

UNC can GO

Utah State (8) vs. Washington (9)

The best 8/9 game

Bald vs. bald coach matchup

Thybulle: elite D

Auburn (5) vs. New Mexico State (12)

A fun fight ahead

My 12-over-5 special

Auburn down a coach

Kansas (4) vs. Northeastern (13)

Feed Dedric all day

Vasa = #CAALuka

KU seldom meh

Iowa State (6) vs. Ohio State (11)

Buckeyes need Wesson

Prohm, like home; not Prohm, like prom

Which Clones team shows up?

Houston (3) vs. Georgia State (14)

#HTownTakeover

Ron Hunter is back; the stool?

Houston: best 3 seed

Wofford (7) vs. Seton Hall (10)

Powell packs a punch

Terriers no underdog

Magee from 3—whee!

Kentucky (2) vs. Abilene Christian (15)

Two words: Herro ball

PJ, you gonna be good?

Coaching with bad pants