College basketball coaching changes: Phil Martelli fired after 23 years at Saint Joseph's

Steve Alford TBD The job is no longer considered top-10 in college basketball (though UCLA as a program on the whole, historically, still is, of course), but it's unquestionably a top-20 gig in the sport. Fred Hoiberg, Tony Bennett, Chris Beard and Luke Walton are among the buzziest names that have been mentioned as candidates. Those are four men with four different styles -- and it's possible if not likely that someone else outside that group winds up in Westwood.



Billy Kennedy TBD Kennedy's time in College Station ends after eight season. The Aggies went to the Sweet 16 in 2018 and 2016, but never made the NCAA tourney in the six other years under Kennedy. He finishes with a record of 151-116. Sources told CBS Sports that A&M has been targeting Buzz Williams to be Kennedy's successor. The Virginia Tech coach is in his fifth season with the Hokies and will be taking that program to the NCAA Tournament for a third straight season -- which has never been done before in school history. Buying out Kennedy and his staff will cost A&M close to $5 million.

Fran Dunphy Aaron McKie McKie, who played at Temple, was named the successor to Dunphy when the news came out in 2018 that the 2018-19 season would be Dunphy's last at TU. The Owls are closing in on an NCAA Tournament bid, and if they get there, it will be the school's eighth appearance in 13 seasons under Dunphy.

Marvin Menzies TBD The UNLV opening is guaranteed to bring in a wide array of candidates. With the shine off the program, yet another rebuild is under way. Menzies previously had success at New Mexico State and figures to get another shot a mid-major coaching job down the road.

Phil Martelli TBD Martelli is a coaching legend in Philadelphia. It remains unknown if he'll seek more coaching opportunities at this stage or will retire from the profession. Recruiting in Philadelphia takes a certain kind of coach with a lot of connections in the area. I don't expect Saint Joe's too have its process last more than two weeks.

Ernie Kent TBD Kent is out after five years in Pullman. Most in the industry consider this to be the toughest job in a BCS conference. To start, Washington State brass would be smart to inquire on Boise State's Leon Rice, Montana's Travis DeCuire, UC Irvine's Russell Turner and Seattle's Jim Hayford.

Barry Hinson TBD Hinson announced his resignation on March 8 after Southern Illinois lost in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. He spent seven seasons with the Salukis and did not make an NCAA Tournament. Former SIU point guard Bryan Mullins, who is the associate head coach at Loyola-Chicago , is considered a runaway favorite to get the job.

Maurice Joseph TBD The George Washington job is an interesting one because it's in a good location but is almost always going to fall behind Georgetown, Maryland, Virginia Tech, VCU and other regional powers in the recruiting pecking order. Miami assistant Chris Caputo could be a candidate. The question is whether GW insists upon hiring a sitting or former head coach.

Mike Dunleavy TBD This moved was made Saturday morning and was inevitable. Dunleavy was never the right fit for college hoops; he won just 24 games in three seasons with the Green Wave. Andy Kennedy's name has been rumored to this job for a few weeks now, but might Billy Kennedy be possible? He's from the area, and if he wants to stay in coaching, this would be a good landing spot.

Saul Phillips Jeff Boals Ohio agreed to terms with Jeff Boals on Sunday. Boals heads back to Ohio -- he was previously on staff at Ohio State under Thad Matta -- and spent the past three seasons coaching Stony Brook, going 55-41.

Bob Hoffman TBD You beat Duke in a No. 15 over No. 2 game, an all-time March Madness moment, and five years later you're canned. That's the reality for Hoffman, who was terminated on March 11 after 11 seasons. All told, Hoffman was good when it came to winning in the SoCon: he averaged 19 victories per season. Slippage in the Big South and expectations locally forced the change.

Tony Shaver TBD William & Mary, which has never made the NCAA Tournament, parted ways with Shaver after 16 seasons. The search is only beginning and will have a varied pool of candidates.

Corey Williams TBD Williams was 58-133 in six seasons with the Hatters. This past season, Stetson was just 7-24 and a change was inevitable. Stetson has never made an NCAA Tournament.



Sydney Johnson TBD Johnson was given one more year in 2018-19, but the former Princeton player and coach couldn't turn what many believe is the MAAC's sleeping power. Johnson lasted eight seasons with the Stags but never had a better year than his first, when FU went 22-15. Louisville assistant Luke Murray is a Fairfield graduate and figures to get a good look here.

Jim Fox TBD Fox lasted five years with the Mountaineers, going 56-99. This might be one of the better low-major jobs in the country, but the program hasn't been to the NCAAs since 2000.

Jeff Boals TBD Boals leaves after three seasons in Long Island, heading back. This is a tough but promising job in the America East.

Chris Casey TBD Casey lasted six seasons at one of the toughest jobs in the MAAC. The Purple Eagles will start over after losing four seniors and potentially even more players now that Casey's been dumped.

Phil Cunningham TBD Cunningham led Troy to the NCAAs in 2017 as a No. 15 seed, but the school cut ties after a 12-18 season this year. Troy is a middle-of-the-road gig in the wide-open Sun Belt.

Al Skinner TBD Skinner coached the Owls for four seasons and leaves with a 41-84 record. Kennesaw State has been D-I since 2005-06 and never finished higher than 252nd at KenPom.

Matt Matheny TBD Matheny is out after a decade and no NCAA Tournament appearances with the Phoenix.

Joe Callero TBD Callero went 126-182 in his time at Cal Poly . It's a tough job in the Big West. Callero took the Mustangs to the 2014 NCAA Tournament. Expect the next coach to come with West Coast ties, as is usually the case with mid-major gigs in California .



Brian Fish TBD Fish loses his job after dealing with the death of his adult-aged daughter less than a month ago, which comes off as harsh on the administrative side at MSU.

Steve Payne TBD Payne held a 118-134 in eight seasons with the Golden Eagles. After two 19-win seasons in the past three years, an 8-23 run doomed Payne, who was working at one of the toughest low-major jobs in college hoops. The school is going to need to find a diamond in the rough in order to flip the program and get it competing alongside the likes of Belmont , Murray State , Jacksonville State and Austin Peay .



Jon Harris Brian Barrone A four-year run at another very tough gig ends for Harris, who had his best record in 2018-19 (10-21) of any of his seasons at SIU-E. The school is only a decade into its existence in D-I. On Tuesday the school announced sitting assistant Brian Barrone was upgraded to interim status; he's reportedly set to lead the program for next season.