No. 15 seed Saint Peter's made NCAA Tournament history on Friday evening, knocking off No. 3 seed Purdue 67-64 in a Sweet 16 stunner and becoming the first 15-seed ever to advance into the Elite Eight. The Peacocks' win over the Boilermakers gave them their second victory as a double-digit underdog in three 2022 March Madness wins, something no team before them had ever accomplished. They will face off against either No. 4 seed UCLA or No. 8 seed North Carolina on Sunday in the East Region final.



The Peacocks' NCAA Tournament run to this point already put them in historic company after shocking No. 2 seed Kentucky in the first round as an 18.5-point underdog, signifying one of the largest upsets in the history of the Big Dance. Their win over Purdue as a 13-point dog put them alone atop the great Cinderella stories, though, as it pulled off what the two other No. 15 seeds who had previously made the Sweet 16 -- Oral Roberts and Florida Gulf Coast -- could not: survive and advance.

CBS Sports will update this story shortly with takeaways and more as the Cinderella story Peacocks have advanced to the Elite Eight.