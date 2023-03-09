The No. 9 seed Wake Forest Demon Deacons square off against the No. 1 seed Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes in the quarterfinals of the 2023 ACC Tournament on Thursday afternoon. On Wednesday, the Demon Deacons knocked off Syracuse 77-74 in the second round. Meanwhile, Miami won eight of its last nine games to end the regular season. The winner will advance to a semifinal bout on Friday against either Duke or Pittsburgh.

Tipoff from Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina is set for noon ET. The Hurricanes are 6-point favorites in the latest Wake Forest vs. Miami odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 157.

Wake Forest vs. Miami spread: Hurricanes -6

Wake Forest vs. Miami over/under: 157 points

Wake Forest vs. Miami money line: Hurricanes -278, Demon Deacons +222

MIA: Hurricanes are 19-7 ATS in their last 26 games following an ATS loss

WAKE: Under is 4-0 in Demon Deacons' last four overall

Why Miami can cover

Junior guard Isaiah Wong is an athletic two-way force in the backcourt. Wong has a quick first step and is creative with the ball in his hands. The New Jersey native leads the squad in scoring (15.9), assists (3.4) and steals (1.4). On Feb. 25 against Florida State, Wong finished with 14 points, three assists and went 3-of-6 from downtown.

Sophomore guard Nijel Pack has been a sharpshooting threat on the perimeter. Pack thrives as a catch-and-shoot option and excels at scoring on the move. The Indiana native logs 13.4 points and is knocking down 40% of his attempts from beyond the arc. He's finished with at least 20 points in four of his last seven games. On Feb. 18, Pack notched 24 points, four assists and shot 4-of-8 from three against Wake Forest.

Why Wake Forest can cover

Senior guard Tyree Appleby is a crafty ball handler who owns good court vision. Appleby has superb accuracy and has the jumper to stretch the floor. The Arkansas native leads the ACC in both scoring (18.8) and assists (6.3). He racked up 20-plus points and at least six assists in three straight games. On Mar. 4 against Syracuse, Appleby logged 21 points and eight assists.

Sophomore guard Cameron Hildreth has been an energetic and assertive scorer in the lane. Hildreth is relentless in the lane and has the strength to be physical down low. The England native averages 12.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. In the Feb. 18 matchup against Miami, Hildreth notched 14 points, eight assists and three steals.

