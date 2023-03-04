The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan State Spartans are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at noon ET on Saturday at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. MSU is 18-11 overall and 11-2 at home, while the Buckeyes are 13-17 overall and 1-9 on the road. The Spartans are 15-14 against the spread, while the Buckeyes are just 10-20 ATS.

The Spartans are favored by 7 points in the latest Michigan State vs. Ohio State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 139. Before entering any Ohio State vs. Michigan State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan State vs. Ohio State. Here are several college basketball odds for Michigan State vs. Ohio State:

Michigan State vs. Ohio State spread: Michigan State -7

Michigan State vs. Ohio State over/under: 139 points

Michigan State vs. Ohio State money line: Michigan State -305, Ohio State +240

What you need to know about Michigan State

The Spartans rolled against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Tuesday, taking their game 80-67. MSU's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but forward Joey Hauser led the charge as he shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points and seven boards.

Hauser is second on the team in scoring at 14.1 points per game, trailing only guard Tyson Walker, who averages 14.8 ppg. Michigan State is projected to be a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament, according to the latest bracketology from Jerry Palm of CBS Sports.

What you need to know about Ohio State

Meanwhile, OSU didn't have too much trouble with the Maryland Terrapins at home on Wednesday as the Buckeyes won 73-62. Six players on OSU scored in the double digits: forward Justice Sueing (16), forward Brice Sensabaugh (12), center Felix Okpara (12), guard Isaac Likekele (11), guard Sean McNeil (10) and guard Bruce Thornton (10).

It's been an extremely tough season for Ohio State overall, but the Buckeyes have won two straight as they look to build some momentum for the Big Ten Tournament. They haven't won on the road since beating Northwestern on New Year's Day, however.

How to make Michigan State vs. Ohio State picks

