Michigan vs. Iowa odds: Big Ten Tournament predictions from model that nailed last 2 Hawkeyes games

Michigan begins defense of its Big Ten Tournament championship when it faces Iowa at 2:25 p.m. ET Thursday at Madison Square Garden. The Wolverines are nine-point favorites, up from the opening line of 7.5. The over-under is set at 150.5 points.

Michigan cruised through the 2017 Big Ten Tournament as a No. 8 seed en route to the title. This season, the Wolverines (24-7) are the fifth seed.

No. 12-seeded Iowa (14-18) got its Big Ten Tourney off to a solid start Wednesday, downing Illinois 96-87. The Hawkeyes controlled the glass, outrebounding the Illini 40-20 and outscoring them at the free-throw line 34-9.

It was the most points ever in a Big Ten Tournament game for Iowa, which hasn't won in the event since 2013.

But they'll have to find a way to slow Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur Rahkman, who torched the Hawkeyes twice for team-high 18 and 15 points in two Wolverines victories, 75-68 at Iowa on Jan. 2 and 74-59 at home on Feb. 14.

Michigan has won five straight, all by at least nine points, while Iowa has won two straight after a six-game losing streak.

