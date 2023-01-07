A pair of in-state rivals in dire need of conference victories will square off Saturday on CBS as Mississippi State hosts Ole Miss in an SEC battle. Both teams are off to 0-2 starts in league play after facing a couple of the conference's favorites and will be desperately seeking to avoid an 0-3 hole.

Ole Miss (8-6, 0-2) nearly upset Tennessee last week before falling 63-59 and then lost 84-62 at Alabama on Tuesday. Mississippi State (11-3, 0-2) also suffered losses against the Crimson Tide and Volunteers as first-year coach Chris Jans got his first taste of SEC action.

Mississippi State got off to a stunning 11-0 start in non conference play under Jans with suffocating defense. The start included quality neutral-site wins over Marquette and Utah, but it has proven difficult to sustain. Tennessee scored the first 16 points of the game against Mississippi State on Tuesday and cruised to an 87-53 win.

While that performance was something of an anomaly for the Bulldogs, who are typically formidable on defense, offense has been a steady issue. Mississippi State ranks 305th nationally in points per game at 67.1 and is 298th in shooting percentage at 42%. Ole Miss bears similarities to Mississippi State in its shooting challenges. Particularly, 3-point shooting has been a liability for the Rebels, who are 334th nationally at 29.4% from beyond the arc. Only two opponents have reached 70 points against Ole Miss, but the Rebels have simply lacked the firepower to capitalize.

These teams have made a habit of splitting their regular-season series in recent years. Given their resemblance to each other, it would be no shock if that's how it plays out again this season. But the Feb. 18 rematch is a long way off. For now, both teams badly need a win, and that sense of desperation should only add to what is always a high-stakes rivalry game.

How to watch Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss live



Date: Saturday, Jan. 7 | Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State prediction, picks

Oddly enough, the last four games between Mississippi State and Ole Miss have been decided by double-digits with each team winning two contests. But that trend should come to an end Saturday in a battle between two defensive-oriented squads. The Rebels and Bulldogs both struggling with scoring, and every possession should be a battle as both squads try and avoid an 0-3 start to league play. Look for Ole Miss to cover in a close game. Pick: Ole Miss +5

