Missouri's recruiting class surged to No. 1 in the 247Sports Class of 2024 Team Rankings on Friday following the commitment of top-50 prospect Annor Boateng. The 6-foot-5 small forward is considered a four-star prospect by 247Sports and is ranked a five-star prospect in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite rankings. He chose the Tigers over Auburn, Arkansas, Georgia Tech and LSU.

Boateng's commitment is Missouri's fourth of the 2024 recruiting cycle, as he joins fellow top-100 prospects Peyton Marshall, Marcus Allen and T.O. Barrett as part of an impressive haul for second-year coach Dennis Gates. The Tigers built on-court momentum with a 25-10 record and NCAA Tournament appearance in Gates' first season, and recruiting success has followed.

In Boateng, the Tigers are getting a physical wing from nearby Little Rock (Arkansas)-Central High School. He is the No. 10 small forward in the class and the top prospect from Arkansas, according to 247Sports.

"Boateng is one of the more college ready two-way wings in the country," 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein wrote. "He not only has a college ready body, but also the necessary motor to maximize his physical tools. In other words, he's strong and athletic with solid positional size on the wing. He also plays hard and is obviously competitive on both ends of the floor."

If Missouri can hold its class together or even add to it -- the Tigers are pursuing five-star center Jayden Quaintance -- the program could finish with just its second top-10 class of the past two decades. The program's last such class came in 2017 under former coach Cuonzo Martin with a group headlined by five-star brothers Michael Porter and Jontay Porter.