Among the mid-major conferences, the Mountain West was the big winner on Selection Sunday, as it landed four teams in the 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket. Boise State was the automatic qualifier, while Wyoming, Colorado State and San Diego State received at-large bids for March Madness 2022. It's been over 30 years since a MWC team reached the Final Four, but the volume of Mountain West teams gives the conference a chance at ending that drought at the end of the 2022 March Madness bracket.

No. 6 Colorado State is the highest-ranked MWC team, but it has a tough first-round matchup against No. 11 Michigan. Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson is one of the top players in the country, but CSU counters with the MWC Player of the Year, David Roddy. Which team should you back in your 2022 NCAA bracket: the mid-major or the Big Ten heavyweight? Before you make your 2022 NCAA Tournament predictions, see the March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's advanced computer model absolutely crushed its March Madness picks last tournament, beating over 92 percent of all CBS Sports brackets for the second time in three years. The model also nailed a whopping three teams in the Final Four last year.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 17 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds. It also nailed some massive upsets last tournament, including predicting the championship game between Gonzaga and Baylor, and hit Houston's Midwest Region win even though the Cougars weren't the No. 1 seed. Getting those picks right could literally make or break your March Madness bracket.

Now, SportsLine's advanced computer model has simulated the entire NCAA Tournament 10,000 times to come up with the perfect 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket and find out which teams will pull off the biggest upsets. You shouldn't even think about making a pick without seeing what their model has to say.

One team set to pull off a shocking upset in 2022 March Madness brackets: No. 9 Memphis knocks off No. 8 Boise State in the West region. The Broncos rank dead last of the 68 NCAA Tournament 2022 teams with a 64.9 free throw percentage, a weakness that Memphis can exploit. The Tigers' rotation goes 11 deep, so Penny Hardaway won't hesitate to use a hacking strategy and force Boise to make foul shots.

Just as big a concern for Boise is its lack of ball security, as the Broncos ranked last in their conference in turnovers and are among the worst teams in the NCAA college basketball tournament in that regard. Meanwhile, Memphis ranks eighth among tournament teams with 8.7 steals per game.

Another huge curveball in the West Region: No. 10 Davidson upsets No. 7 Michigan State. Davidson is an elite shooting team that ranks eighth in the nation with a 38.6 three-point percentage, and four of its five starters knock down threes at a 40 percent clip.

Also, Davidson doesn't beat itself and ranks 13th in Division I with just 9.9 turnovers per game. Thus, preserving possessions allows it to capitalize on its outside shooting, like when it knocked down 50 percent of its threes in a road win over Alabama.

Michigan State simply lacks the offensive firepower to contend with Davidson, as just one Spartan averages double-figures. This isn't one of Tom Izzo's most talented squads, as MSU was the only of the nine Big Ten teams in the NCAA Tournament bracket 2022 not to have a player on the first or second All-Big Ten team. Add in that this game will take place less than a two-hour drive from Davidson's campus and there's just too much going against Michigan State for Sparty to have another lengthy tournament run.

