NIT 2019: Wichita State vs. Lipscomb odds, picks, predictions from proven model on 11-5 roll

No. 5 seed Lipscomb and No. 6 seed Wichita State find themselves one step away from playing for an NIT championship when they meet in a semifinal Tuesday. The Bisons (28-7) have played well away from home this season, posting the most road wins (14) in the nation, while the Shockers (22-14) are making their 11th straight postseason appearance. Tip-off from Madison Square Garden in New York is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The winner advances to Thursday's championship game against either Texas or TCU. The Bisons are a one-point favorite in the latest Wichita State vs. Lipscomb odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 150.5.

The model knows that Wichita State has been red hot, winning three in a row and nine of 11. It is looking to become just the fourth team in NIT history to win championships in consecutive trips. Penn State did it last season. The Shockers, which had made seven straight NCAA Tournament appearances, won the NIT title in 2011, the last time they participated. Wichita State will look to exploit an edge in rebounding against Lipscomb. The Shockers are 45th in the nation in rebounding (38.1 rpg), while the Bisons are 83rd (37.2 rpg).

Wichita State plays tough defense, holding its first three NIT foes to an average of 62.7 points on 36.7 percent shooting – tops in the 32-team field. It is also one of just four programs that have won 22-plus games in each of the last 10 seasons. The others are Duke, Kansas and Gonzaga. Senior forward Markis McDuffie (17.9 ppg) leads the Shockers and is averaging 21.8 ppg over the past five games, including 34 at Temple March 15.

But just because the Shockers have been on a roll doesn't guarantee they'll cover the Wichita State vs. Lipscomb spread on Tuesday.

That's because the Bisons also have an impressive tournament resume. Lipscomb, which tied Liberty for the Atlantic Sun Conference regular-season title at 14-2, has won three in a row and 19 of its last 22. This is its third straight 20-plus win season and second NIT appearance.

The Bisons are eighth in scoring at 82.5 points per game compared to Wichita State, which is 211th at 70.7. Lipscomb is 14th in field goal percentage at 48.6 compared to the Shockers' 41.0. Senior guard Garrison Mathews scored 44 points in a quarterfinal win over North Carolina State, the highest total in the Atlantic Sun this season.

