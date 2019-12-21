North Carolina vs. UCLA odds: 2019 CBS Sports Classic picks, predictions from proven computer model

Two of the most iconic college basketball programs in the nation will square off Saturday on CBS when the UCLA Bruins take on the North Carolina Tar Heels at 3 p.m. ET as part of the 2019 CBS Sports Classic at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UCLA is 7-4, while UNC is 6-5. The Tar Heels are favored by 4.5 points in the latest North Carolina vs. UCLA odds, while the over-under is set at 141. Before entering any UCLA vs. North Carolina picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the computer model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 7 of the 2019-20 season on a profitable 36-28 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated North Carolina vs. UCLA 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

UNC received a tough blow on Wednesday as it fell 94-81 to Gonzaga. The losing side was boosted by forward Garrison Brooks, who had 16 points along with six rebounds. With Cole Anthony (knee) out, Brooks has been asked to carry a heavier scoring load, and he's averaging 12.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest. UNC, however, has dropped four straight overall. Three of those losses (Gonzaga, Virginia, Ohio State) came against top-10 squads, but an upset at the hands of Wofford was certainly cause for alarm. The Tar Heels are just 3-8 against the spread this season, and 0-3 when favored away from home.

Meanwhile, the Bruins fell 75-61 in their last outing against Notre Dame. Guards Chris Smith (10 points), Prince Ali (9), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (9), and forward Shareef O'Neal (8) were the top scorers for UCLA. The Bruins are still looking for their footing under first-year coach Mick Cronin, and they enter this matchup 5-5 against the spread on the season. They do, however, have an edge in field-goal percentage, entering this matchup shooting 45.1 percent from the field, compared to UNC's 40.3 percent mark.

So who wins UCLA vs. North Carolina? And which side of the spread hits in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the UNC vs. UCLA spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.