The North Carolina Tar Heels look to snap a two-game losing streak when they take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Atlantic Coast Conference action on Tuesday night. The Tar Heels (15-8, 7-5 ACC), who are coming off a 63-57 loss at Duke, have won nine of their last 11 matchups with Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons (15-9, 7-6), who defeated Notre Dame 81-64 on Saturday, have dropped four of their last five games. UNC defeated Wake Forest in the first matchup of the year, 88-79 on Jan. 4.

Tipoff from Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C., is set for 7 p.m. ET. UNC leads the all-time series 164-68, including a 55-33 record in Winston-Salem. The Tar Heels are 1-point favorites in the latest North Carolina vs. Wake Forest odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 153. Before making any Wake Forest vs. North Carolina picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 14 of the season 57-37 on all-top rated college basketball picks, returning more than $1,000 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UNC vs. Wake Forest and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Wake Forest vs. UNC:

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest spread: North Carolina -1

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest over/under: 153 points

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest money line: Wake Forest -105, North Carolina -115

UNC: The Under is 7-0 in the Tar Heels' last seven games overall

WF: The Demon Deacons are 4-0 against the spread in their last four Tuesday games

Why North Carolina can cover



Senior forward Armando Bacot powers the Tar Heels and is averaging a double-double. In 22 games, all starts, he is averaging 17.5 points, 11.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 blocks per game. He is coming off a 14-point and 10-rebound effort at Duke on Saturday. It was his 14th double-double of the year. His best game this season was a 28-point and 15-rebound performance in an 89-84 overtime win over Ohio State on Dec. 17.

Junior guard Caleb Love had 12 points and four assists in Saturday's loss at Duke. It was his eighth game in a row reaching double-digit scoring, and 20th time this year. His top scoring output was 34 points in a 103-101 four-overtime loss to Alabama on Nov. 27. For the season, he is averaging 16.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, three assists and 1.2 steals per game.

Why Wake Forest can cover

Senior guard Tyree Appleby helps lead the Demon Deacons' offense with a team-high 18 points per game. He is also averaging six assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals. He is connecting on 44% of his field goals, including 37.5% from 3-point range, and 83.6% from the foul line. He has reached double-digit scoring in each of his last 15 games, and in 22 games on the year, including a season-high 32 points at Wisconsin on Nov. 29. He scored 27 points in a 75-73 loss at Duke on Jan. 31.

Junior guard Damari Monsanto is coming off a monster effort at Notre Dame on Saturday. He scored 28 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out one assist and added one block. In the first matchup at North Carolina on Jan. 4, he poured in 17 points, while grabbing seven rebounds, one assist and three steals. In 23 games, including 17 starts, he is averaging 13.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and one steal.

How to make Wake Forest vs. UNC picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 151 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 70% of simulations.

