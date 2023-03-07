The 2023 Summit League Championship Game has the North Dakota State Bison (16-16) and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (29-4) colliding on Tuesday. The Golden Eagles are one of the hottest teams in the nation, winners of 16 straight games. On Monday, Oral Roberts defeated St. Thomas-Minnesota 70-65. In a similar fashion, North Dakota State is on a four-game winning streak. The Bison topped South Dakota State 89-79 on Mar. 6 to advance to the Championship Game.

Tip-off from the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in South Dakota is at 9 p.m. ET. The Golden Eagles are 10-point favorites in the latest North Dakota State vs. Oral Roberts, odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 153.5. Before locking in any North Dakota State vs. Oral Roberts, picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

North Dakota State vs. Oral Roberts spread: Golden Eagles -10

North Dakota State vs. Oral Roberts Over/Under: 153.5 points

North Dakota State vs. Oral Roberts Moneyline: Golden Eagles -600, Bison +430

ORU: Golden Eagles are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 neutral site games

NDSU: Under is 4-0 in Bison last 4 Tuesday games

Why North Dakota State can cover

Junior forward Grant Nelson is a long and active presence in the frontcourt. Nelson excels at scoring on the move and driving to the basket. The North Dakota native piles up boards and gives a lot of energy battling down low. Nelson leads the conference in rebounds (9.4) and is fourth in points (18.2). He was outstanding in NDSU's last game, tallying 20 points and 22 rebounds.

Junior guard Boden Skunberg has been a smooth shooting option on the perimeter. Skunberg knows how to get to his spots consistently and be a reliable scoring threat. He puts up 15 points, 5.2 rebounds, and shoots 38% from beyond the arc. The North Dakota native racked up 24 points and four rebounds against South Dakota State.

Why Oral Roberts can cover

The Golden Eagles have been one of the most versatile and effective teams in the Summit League. They have plenty of scorers and ball handlers on the floor. Oral Roberts was ranked first in both points (84) and assists (14.7) but second in field-goal percentage (.479). They've scored at least 90 points in 10 games thus far. Senior guard Max Abmas is their No. 1 offensive threat on the court.

Abmas is an agile and skilled playmaker with the ability to create his own shot. The Texas native thrives scoring off the dribble and owns a reliable jumper. He leads the conference in scoring (22.0) and is fourth in assists (3.8). In the win over St. Thomas-Minnesota on Monday, Abmas logged 23 points, 7 rebounds, and four assists.

