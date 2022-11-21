The No. 17 San Diego State Aztecs will try to improve on their perfect start to the season when they face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Monday night in the 2022 Maui Invitational. San Diego State has opened the year with three wins, including a 74-62 win at Stanford last Tuesday. Ohio State has been perfect through its first three games as well, beating Eastern Illinois its last time out.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Aztecs are favored by 5.5 points in the latest San Diego State vs. Ohio State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 143.5. Before entering any Ohio State vs. San Diego State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

San Diego State vs. Ohio State spread: San Diego State -5.5

San Diego State vs. Ohio State over/under: 143.5 points

San Diego State vs. Ohio State money line: San Diego State -230, Ohio State +190

Why San Diego State can cover

San Diego State is off to a fantastic start this season, winning all three of its games, including back-to-back wins against BYU and Stanford. The Aztecs had lost their first four meetings against Stanford, but they were able to notch their first-ever win over the Cardinal last Tuesday. They have relied on their strong defense so far this season, averaging more than 12 steals per game.

Ohio State has turned the ball over 15 times per game through its first three contests, so this is shaping up to be a tough matchup for the Buckeyes. Senior forward Jaedon LeDee leads San Diego State with 16.0 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, while senior guard Darrion Trammell is adding 15.0 points and 3.7 assists. The Aztecs are 14-3 in their last 17 games, and they are facing an Ohio State team that has only covered the spread twice in their last seven games.

Why Ohio State can cover

Ohio State has gotten off to a strong start this season as well, winning all three of its games by at least 20 points. The Buckeyes are bringing plenty of experience into this tournament, starting with sixth-year senior Justice Sueing and senior guard Isaac Likekele. Freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh has been the standout thus far, averaging 17.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Junior forward Zed Key is averaging a double-double with 13.3 points and 12.3 rebounds per game, so he is going to be a tough matchup for San Diego State. Sueing is also in double figures with 12.3 points per game, while freshman guard Roddy Gayle Jr. is adding 8.0 points off the bench. Ohio State has gone 17-2 in its last 19 games in the month of November, and it does not even need to win outright to cover the spread on Monday.

