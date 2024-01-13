Winter weather forced the start of the Oklahoma State at Iowa State men's basketball game to be postponed Saturday due to issues that caused a travel delay for the Cowboys. The game was originally scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET before being pushed back to 7:15 p.m.

The change came amid a blizzard warning in Ames, Iowa from the National Weather Service that was scheduled to remain in place until 7 p.m. ET. The high temperature in Ames was projected at 4 degrees Saturday as the region -- and a sizable chunk of the country -- dealt with freezing temperatures and the potential for heavy snow.

Amid the delay in the game's start time, there was also a change to its broadcast plan. The contest was originally scheduled to air on ESPN2 but was pushed to ESPN+ because of the later tip.

Iowa State's Hilton Coliseum is a notoriously difficult venue for visiting opponents, and the frigid outdoor temperatures only add to the challenge of visiting the Big 12's northernmost locale. No. 2 Houston suffered its first loss inside the venue on Tuesday, even though a foot of snow outside kept the arena from reaching full capacity.

Teams visiting Iowa State often fly into Des Moines, Iowa. From there, it's roughly an hour drive to Ames. Considering the snowy weather, driving conditions in the state were less than ideal Saturday. A National Weather Service bulletin on the area's wind chill warning said to "plan on slippery road conditions."

"Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility and cause whiteout conditions at times," the NWS bulletin said. "Significant blowing and drifting of snow will cause some roadways to become impassable. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes."