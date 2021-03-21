A Sweet 16 berth is on the line when the 12th-seeded Oregon State Beavers (18-12) take on the fourth-seeded Oklahoma State Cowboys (21-8) on Sunday in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The Beavers pulled off a 70-56 upset of Tennessee in the first round to advance in the March Madness bracket, while the Cowboys (21-8) eased past Liberty 69-60. Oklahoma State scores nearly 77 points per game and is led by dynamic freshman Cade Cunningham, while the Beavers like to slow the pace and average 70 points per game while counting heavily on the senior leadership of Ethan Thompson.

Tip-off is set for 9:40 p.m. ET at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Cowboys are six-point favorites in the latest Oregon State vs. Oklahoma State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total points scored is 141.

Oregon State vs. Oklahoma State spread: Cowboys -6

Oregon State vs. Oklahoma State over-under: 141 points

Oregon State vs. Oklahoma State money line: Beavers +220, Cowboys -270

OSU: The Beavers are 14-4 this season when they hold opponents to 70 points or fewer

OKST: The Cowboys have been held under 70 four times all season, winning two of them

Why Oklahoma State can cover

Oklahoma State is 9-1 against the spread in its last 10 games overall, and Cunningham was the top-rated player in the 2020 recruiting class and is projected as the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft. He was named Big 12 Player of the Year and is averaging 20 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals. He also hits more than 40 percent from 3-point range (144 attempts), and he is on a mission to take the Cowboys deep into the tournament before bolting for the NBA.

The Cowboys are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight following a straight-up win, and they have plenty of talent to complement Cunningham. Sophomore Avery Anderson III scored 21 on Friday and averages 12 points, and he also gets 1.4 steals per game for an Oklahoma State team that averages 7.3. Guard Isaac Likekele is an exciting playmaker who averages team highs in assists (3.7) and rebounds (6.7), and forward Kalib Boone pulls down 5.6 boards and blocks 1.7 shots per game.

Why Oregon State can cover

Oregon State is 20-9-1 against the spread overall this season, and Thompson was named to the All-Pac-12 first team while showing off his versatility. He leads the Beavers in scoring (15.3 per game) and assists (3.9) while also adding 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals. Oregon State shoots better than 35 percent from 3-point range, led by Thompson (32.8 percent on 134 tries) and Jarod Lucas (39.7 on 179), while holding opponents under 31 percent from long range to lead the Pac-12.

Forward Warith Alatishe ranks second in the Pac-12 with 8.5 rebounds per game and contributes to a defense that allows just over 68 points per contest. He had two blocked shots and a steal Friday, and Thompson and Lucas hounded Tennessee shooters to hold them to 19 percent from 3-point range. The Beavers have embraced the underdog role, and center Roman Silva embodied their gutsy approach, scoring a team-high 16 on Friday despite coming in averaging less than six per game.

