Poll Attacks: One AP voter doesn’t seem to realize undefeated TCU beat Nevada

If you want to insist 10th in the Associated Press poll is too high for TCU based on the fact that the Horned Frogs have neither recorded a win over a currently ranked opponent nor played a true road game, fine. Obviously, I disagree, because I have TCU ranked eighth in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) based on the fact that TCU has beaten two top-40 KenPom teams and handled every average and bad team it's played, which is more than top-15 teams like Duke, Kansas, North Carolina, Purdue and Miami can say. But whatever. If despite all that you still want to insist TCU -- which is one of just three undefeated teams left in the nation -- should not be ranked in the top 10 (or even the top 15) of the AP poll, fine. I disagree. But whatever.

That said ... what is Graham Couch doing?

The Michigan-based columnist is the only AP voter who doesn't have TCU on a Top 25 ballot this week. And you know what? I'm actually OK with that. Or, at least, I would not spend an entire Poll Attacks column on that because it's a subjective thing for which there is a counter-argument, and that counter-argument, if you subscribed to it, would go something like this: "I have never considered TCU a Top 25 team. And TCU has done nothing so far to make me reconsider. Beyond that, the Horned Frogs aren't in KenPom's top 25, either. So wake me up when they win a road game, crack KenPom's top 25 or beat a current AP Top 25 team."

To be clear, I do not agree with that way of thinking.

But the Poll Attacks weren't built on me writing about things with which I simply disagree. The Poll Attacks were built on me writing about things that cannot be intelligently defended. So I'm not here to write about Graham Couch being the only AP voter to leave undefeated TCU unranked. I'm here to write about Graham Couch being the only AP voter to leave undefeated TCU unranked while also being the only AP voter to rank a three-loss Nevada team that has already lost on a neutral court to ... TCU!

Seriously, he did that.

Nevada is 11-3 with zero top-50 KenPom wins, a loss to a sub-150 KenPom team (San Francisco), and an 84-80 loss to TCU. In other words, the Wolf Pack do not have better wins than TCU. And they have worse losses than TCU. And they have a neutral-court loss to TCU. And they're 10 spots lower at KenPom than TCU. Which means there is literally no defensible way to rank Nevada ahead of TCU right now.

No. Defensible. Way.

And this is coming from somebody who likes Nevada.

The job Eric Musselman has done in Reno -- he inherited a program that went 9-22 the season before he arrived, took it to the NCAA Tournament in Year 2 and will do so again this season, I think -- in just three years has been nothing short of amazing. It's why he got big offers to leave Nevada last offseason and will again this offseason. But all that has nothing to do with this. Because this is about how AP voters ranked TCU and Nevada on ballots filed Monday morning. And, again, there's no defensible way to rank Nevada ahead of TCU on a ballot filed Monday morning. And this is coming from somebody who likes Graham Couch almost as much as I like Nevada.

