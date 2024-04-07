Two college basketball behemoths clash when the defending national champion UConn Huskies and the Purdue Boilermakers meet in the 2024 NCAA Tournament national championship game on Monday. The Boilermakers (34-4), who have won 11 of their last 12 and 20 of 22, are making their first title game appearance since 1969. The Huskies (36-3) are seeking to become the first back-to-back champions since Florida in 2006-07. UConn is a five-time champion, while Purdue is seeking its first title.

Purdue vs. UConn spread: UConn -6.5

Purdue vs. UConn over/under: 145.5 points

Purdue vs. UConn money line: Purdue +222, UConn -273

PUR: The Boilermakers are 5-0 ATS in their last five games

CON: The Huskies are 6-0 ATS in their last six games

Why UConn can cover

Senior guard Tristen Newton leads a balanced Huskies attack, which sees five players averaging 11 points per game or more. The fifth-year player has started all 39 games, averaging 14.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 33.1 minutes. He is coming off a near double-double in Saturday's 86-72 win over Alabama in the Final Four. In that game, he scored 12 points, dished out nine assists and grabbed three rebounds. His best NCAA Tournament game was a 20-point and 10-assist effort in a second-round 75-58 win over Northwestern.

Also powering UConn is senior guard Cam Spencer. He had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds in the Elite Eight win over Illinois and added 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists in the win over Alabama. In the Sweet 16 victory over San Diego State, he poured in 18 points, while adding five rebounds and three assists. Spencer is averaging 14.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals in 32.7 minutes.

Why Purdue can cover

Senior center Zach Edey continues to dominate the opposition, registering his eighth consecutive double-double and 29th of the season in Saturday's 63-50 win over NC State. In that game, he scored 20 points, while adding 12 rebounds and four assists. He poured in 40 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in a 72-66 win over Tennessee in the Elite Eight. In 38 games, all starts, he is averaging 24.9 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 2.1 assists in 31.8 minutes.

Sophomore guard Braden Smith has registered two double-doubles in the NCAA Tournament, and eight on the year. Against Gonzaga in the Sweet 16, he poured in 14 points and dished out 15 assists in an 80-68 win. He scored 11 points and dished out 10 assists in the first-round win over Grambling, and had 10 points and 10 assists in a 78-70 win over Wisconsin in the regular-season finale on March 10. For the year, he has started all 38 games and is averaging 12 points, 7.5 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 33.9 minutes.

