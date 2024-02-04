No. 2 Purdue (20-2) will try to extend its six-game winning streak when it travels to No. 6 Wisconsin (16-5) on Sunday afternoon. The Boilermakers avoided a major upset with a 105-96 win against Northwestern in overtime on Wednesday as 14-point favorites. They are sitting a half-game ahead of Wisconsin atop the Big Ten standings. The Badgers had their three-game winning streak snapped in an 80-72 loss to Nebraska in overtime on Thursday night, but they can take over first place in the standings with a win against the Boilermakers.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. The latest Wisconsin vs. Purdue odds from SportsLine consensus list the Boilermakers as 2.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 146.5. You can watch Sunday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

How to watch Wisconsin vs. Purdue

Wisconsin vs. Purdue date: Sunday, Feb. 4

Wisconsin vs. Purdue time: 1 p.m. ET

Wisconsin vs. Purdue TV channel: CBS

Wisconsin vs. Purdue live stream: Paramount+

College basketball picks for Purdue vs. Wisconsin

Before tuning into the Purdue vs. Wisconsin game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered Week 13 of the 2023-24 season on a 120-78 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a 20-7 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

For Wisconsin vs. Purdue, the model projects that the Boilermakers cover the spread as 2.5-point favorites. Purdue has won eight of the last 12 meetings against the Badgers and the Boilermakers are 5-0 in their last five games against an opponent from the Big Ten. The Boilermakers are led by senior center Zach Edey, who's averaging 23.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game this season. In Purdue's victory over Northwestern on Wednesday, Edey finished with 30 points and 15 rebounds.

Wisconsin, meanwhile, has given up 79 or more points in three of its last five games, which doesn't bode well against a Purdue team that ranks seventh in college basketball in scoring offense with 85.8 points per game. In addition, the Badgers are just 1-4 against the spread in their last five contests. Stream the game here.

